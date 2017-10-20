Brightside Golf Classic Raises $110,000

SPRINGFIELD — About 150 golfers hit the links for the 37th annual Brightside Golf Classic on Oct. 16. The tournament, held at Springfield Country Club in West Springfield, raised $110,000 to help continue the work of Brightside for Families and Children as a nonprofit child-welfare and family-support organization for at-risk children, adolescents, and their families.

“Since its founding as an orphanage in 1881, Brightside has strived to meet the needs of the region’s most vulnerable children and adolescents. And while those needs have changed considerably over the years, Brightside has adapted by restructuring its programs and services in order to continue to provide assistance to children in need of behavioral healthcare,” said Mark Fulco, president of Mercy Medical Center and its affiliates.

The funds raised through this year’s Golf Classic will help support Brightside’s efforts to assist children, adolescents, and families in need through family outreach and stabilization, psychiatric and medication evaluation and management, special education, and therapeutic mentoring.

John Kendzierski, president of Professional Drywall Construction Inc., was presented with the 2017 James P. Corridan Memorial Award for his exemplary commitment to Brightside’s mission to serve and support children and families in need. The Corridan Award is presented each year in memory of James Corridan, who worked with community leaders to build awareness about the work done at Brightside and was instrumental in establishing and organizing the annual golf tournament.