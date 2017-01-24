Building Permits

Navigation

The following business permits were issued during the months of December 2016 and January 2017.

AGAWAM

Bay State Elevator
275 Silver St.
$60,000 — Demolish and reconstruct dividing walls, rework sprinkler system

O’Leary-Vincunas No. Two, LLC
200 Silver St.
$2,000 — Erect a dividing wall between reception area and nurses station in medical practice

CHICOPEE

Meadow Chicopee 425-521 LLC
425 Meadow St.
$35,000 — Remove section of concrete floor, pour concrete floor and walls for new pit

Bernard Richard Jr.
19 C Ames Ave.
$49,000 — Frame metal walls for gym area and bathroom

EASTHAMPTON

Keystone Enterprises
122 Pleasant St.
$900,000 — Interior buildout for medical-marijuana facility

Rainbow Properties
61-63 Garfield Ave.
$2,600 — Attic insulation and air sealing

EAST LONGMEADOW

Go Graphix
31 Benton Dr.
$205,000 — Addition

Town of East Longmeadow
60 Center Square
$15,000 — Convert hearing room

GREENFIELD

278-308 Main St. LLC
278 Main St.
$22,500 — Roofing

Community Action of the Franklin, Hampshire, and North Quabbin Regions Inc.
154 Federal St.
$29,775 — Bring bathroom up to ADA code, handicap ramp

Hangar of Greenfield
30 Federal St.
$27,000 — Enlarge opening to bathroom, remodel bar, make room ADA-compliant

Sander Greenfield LLC
367 Federal St.
$35,000 — Construct two new accessible bathrooms, front doors and windows, back egress door, infill old windows and doors

HADLEY

Pyramid Mall of Hadley Newco LLC
367 Russell St.
$125,000 — Repair roof

HAMPDEN

Bagel Nook
34 Somers Road
$6,000 — Renovate interior of kitchen

LONGMEADOW

Willie Ross School for the Deaf
32 Norway St.
$4,255 — Replace sign

LUDLOW

JL Massa Collision
287 Miller St.
$126,000 — Commercial addition

So Cool Gifts
345 Holyoke St.
$7,300 — Illuminated sign

NORTHAMPTON

Academy of Music
274 Main St.
$500 — Install temporary pressure-treated landing steps over deteriorated steps until Spring repairs

First Church of Christ, Scientist
46 Center St.
$1,000 — Install temporary rear-exit door for First Night activities

Om Bhavya Inc.
100 Main St.
$115,247 — Tenant fit-out of half the first floor

Smith College
25 College Lane
$1,350,000 — Interior alterations and addition to existing boathouse, including new HVAC, plumbing, windows, handicap ramp

T-Mobile Northeast LLC
170 Glendale Road
$15,000 — Install three antennas on existing tower

World War II Veterans Assoc. of Hampshire County Inc.
50 Conz St.
$54,908 — Water damage: repair wiring damage, re-insulate, drywall, reset appliances

PALMER

Sanderson MacLeod Inc.
1199 South Main St.
$17,000 — Renovate cafeteria

SOUTH HADLEY

Steven Duval
549-553 Newton St.
$438,500 — Construct commercial office building

Riverboat Village Assoc.
Riverboat Village Road
$22,975 — Re-roofing on Building 6

Riverboat Village Assoc.
Riverboat Village Road
$22,975 — Re-roofing on Building 13

Town of South Hadley
153 Newton St.
$195,000 — Renovate entrance of South Hadley High School

SPRINGFIELD

405 Armory St., LLC
405 Armory St.
$103,997 — Take down existing wall partitions, floor, ceiling finishes

City of Springfield
50 Empress Court
$1,419,313 — Install replacement windows and doors, make accessibility upgrades at Mary M. Walsh Elementary School

Five Town Station LLC
270 Cooley St.
$635,000 — Interior buildout of existing space into an IHOP restaurant

Newport 555 State Street LLC
555 State St.
$220,000 — Alter 9,200 square feet for new retail tenant, Dollar Tree

Hampden Homebuyers
1344 Allen St.
$12,500 — Roofing, siding, windows

Holy Trinity Church of God in Christ
57 Bay St.
$36,186 — Install footings and bearing wall, lift up sagging floor

Pioneer Valley Surgical Center
3500 Main St.
$4,050 — Flood cut eight walls due to sewage backup

Ronald McDonald House
34 Chapin Terrace
$67,700 — Renovate bathrooms to make them handicap-friendly, finish upgrades in four bedrooms

Springfield College
258 Middlesex St.
$1,500 — Build partition wall to add office space

WARE

Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield
59 South St.
$56,000 — Accessible entrance and accessible bathroom at St. Mary’s Church

VH West Brookfield
33 Gilbertville Road
$1,750,000 — Ground-mounted solar project

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Food Bag
884 Westfield St.
$85,000 — Store remodel

Eighty Congress Street LLC
900 Memorial Ave.
$25,365 — Remove sheetrock wall to enlarge room, other renovations

Sunny’s Convenience
2260 Westfield St.
$4206.88 — Installation of steel security gates

Heka Health
242 Interstate Dr.
$320,000 — Erect 15,000-square-foot steel manufactured building

ATC
1201 Westfield St.
$80,000 — Installation of six antennas on existing cell tower for Verizon Wireless

WILBRAHAM

911 Stony Hill Road LLC
911 Stony Hill Road
$2,500 — Re-roof back dormer

2342 LLC
2342 Boston Road
$40,000 — Re-roofing

