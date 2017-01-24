Building Permits

The following business permits were issued during the months of December 2016 and January 2017.

AGAWAM

Bay State Elevator

275 Silver St.

$60,000 — Demolish and reconstruct dividing walls, rework sprinkler system

O’Leary-Vincunas No. Two, LLC

200 Silver St.

$2,000 — Erect a dividing wall between reception area and nurses station in medical practice

CHICOPEE

Meadow Chicopee 425-521 LLC

425 Meadow St.

$35,000 — Remove section of concrete floor, pour concrete floor and walls for new pit

Bernard Richard Jr.

19 C Ames Ave.

$49,000 — Frame metal walls for gym area and bathroom

EASTHAMPTON

Keystone Enterprises

122 Pleasant St.

$900,000 — Interior buildout for medical-marijuana facility

Rainbow Properties

61-63 Garfield Ave.

$2,600 — Attic insulation and air sealing

EAST LONGMEADOW

Go Graphix

31 Benton Dr.

$205,000 — Addition

Town of East Longmeadow

60 Center Square

$15,000 — Convert hearing room

GREENFIELD

278-308 Main St. LLC

278 Main St.

$22,500 — Roofing

Community Action of the Franklin, Hampshire, and North Quabbin Regions Inc.

154 Federal St.

$29,775 — Bring bathroom up to ADA code, handicap ramp

Hangar of Greenfield

30 Federal St.

$27,000 — Enlarge opening to bathroom, remodel bar, make room ADA-compliant

Sander Greenfield LLC

367 Federal St.

$35,000 — Construct two new accessible bathrooms, front doors and windows, back egress door, infill old windows and doors

HADLEY

Pyramid Mall of Hadley Newco LLC

367 Russell St.

$125,000 — Repair roof

HAMPDEN

Bagel Nook

34 Somers Road

$6,000 — Renovate interior of kitchen

LONGMEADOW

Willie Ross School for the Deaf

32 Norway St.

$4,255 — Replace sign

LUDLOW

JL Massa Collision

287 Miller St.

$126,000 — Commercial addition

So Cool Gifts

345 Holyoke St.

$7,300 — Illuminated sign

NORTHAMPTON

Academy of Music

274 Main St.

$500 — Install temporary pressure-treated landing steps over deteriorated steps until Spring repairs

First Church of Christ, Scientist

46 Center St.

$1,000 — Install temporary rear-exit door for First Night activities

Om Bhavya Inc.

100 Main St.

$115,247 — Tenant fit-out of half the first floor

Smith College

25 College Lane

$1,350,000 — Interior alterations and addition to existing boathouse, including new HVAC, plumbing, windows, handicap ramp

T-Mobile Northeast LLC

170 Glendale Road

$15,000 — Install three antennas on existing tower

World War II Veterans Assoc. of Hampshire County Inc.

50 Conz St.

$54,908 — Water damage: repair wiring damage, re-insulate, drywall, reset appliances

PALMER

Sanderson MacLeod Inc.

1199 South Main St.

$17,000 — Renovate cafeteria

SOUTH HADLEY

Steven Duval

549-553 Newton St.

$438,500 — Construct commercial office building

Riverboat Village Assoc.

Riverboat Village Road

$22,975 — Re-roofing on Building 6

Riverboat Village Assoc.

Riverboat Village Road

$22,975 — Re-roofing on Building 13

Town of South Hadley

153 Newton St.

$195,000 — Renovate entrance of South Hadley High School

SPRINGFIELD

405 Armory St., LLC

405 Armory St.

$103,997 — Take down existing wall partitions, floor, ceiling finishes

City of Springfield

50 Empress Court

$1,419,313 — Install replacement windows and doors, make accessibility upgrades at Mary M. Walsh Elementary School

Five Town Station LLC

270 Cooley St.

$635,000 — Interior buildout of existing space into an IHOP restaurant

Newport 555 State Street LLC

555 State St.

$220,000 — Alter 9,200 square feet for new retail tenant, Dollar Tree

Hampden Homebuyers

1344 Allen St.

$12,500 — Roofing, siding, windows

Holy Trinity Church of God in Christ

57 Bay St.

$36,186 — Install footings and bearing wall, lift up sagging floor

Pioneer Valley Surgical Center

3500 Main St.

$4,050 — Flood cut eight walls due to sewage backup

Ronald McDonald House

34 Chapin Terrace

$67,700 — Renovate bathrooms to make them handicap-friendly, finish upgrades in four bedrooms

Springfield College

258 Middlesex St.

$1,500 — Build partition wall to add office space

WARE

Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield

59 South St.

$56,000 — Accessible entrance and accessible bathroom at St. Mary’s Church

VH West Brookfield

33 Gilbertville Road

$1,750,000 — Ground-mounted solar project

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Food Bag

884 Westfield St.

$85,000 — Store remodel

Eighty Congress Street LLC

900 Memorial Ave.

$25,365 — Remove sheetrock wall to enlarge room, other renovations

Sunny’s Convenience

2260 Westfield St.

$4206.88 — Installation of steel security gates

Heka Health

242 Interstate Dr.

$320,000 — Erect 15,000-square-foot steel manufactured building

ATC

1201 Westfield St.

$80,000 — Installation of six antennas on existing cell tower for Verizon Wireless

WILBRAHAM

911 Stony Hill Road LLC

911 Stony Hill Road

$2,500 — Re-roof back dormer

2342 LLC

2342 Boston Road

$40,000 — Re-roofing