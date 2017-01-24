Building Permits

The following business permits were issued during the months of December 2016 and January 2017.
AGAWAM
Bay State Elevator
275 Silver St.
$60,000 — Demolish and reconstruct dividing walls, rework sprinkler system
O’Leary-Vincunas No. Two, LLC
200 Silver St.
$2,000 — Erect a dividing wall between reception area and nurses station in medical practice
CHICOPEE
Meadow Chicopee 425-521 LLC
425 Meadow St.
$35,000 — Remove section of concrete floor, pour concrete floor and walls for new pit
Bernard Richard Jr.
19 C Ames Ave.
$49,000 — Frame metal walls for gym area and bathroom
EASTHAMPTON
Keystone Enterprises
122 Pleasant St.
$900,000 — Interior buildout for medical-marijuana facility
Rainbow Properties
61-63 Garfield Ave.
$2,600 — Attic insulation and air sealing
EAST LONGMEADOW
Go Graphix
31 Benton Dr.
$205,000 — Addition
Town of East Longmeadow
60 Center Square
$15,000 — Convert hearing room
GREENFIELD
278-308 Main St. LLC
278 Main St.
$22,500 — Roofing
Community Action of the Franklin, Hampshire, and North Quabbin Regions Inc.
154 Federal St.
$29,775 — Bring bathroom up to ADA code, handicap ramp
Hangar of Greenfield
30 Federal St.
$27,000 — Enlarge opening to bathroom, remodel bar, make room ADA-compliant
Sander Greenfield LLC
367 Federal St.
$35,000 — Construct two new accessible bathrooms, front doors and windows, back egress door, infill old windows and doors
HADLEY
Pyramid Mall of Hadley Newco LLC
367 Russell St.
$125,000 — Repair roof
HAMPDEN
Bagel Nook
34 Somers Road
$6,000 — Renovate interior of kitchen
LONGMEADOW
Willie Ross School for the Deaf
32 Norway St.
$4,255 — Replace sign
LUDLOW
JL Massa Collision
287 Miller St.
$126,000 — Commercial addition
So Cool Gifts
345 Holyoke St.
$7,300 — Illuminated sign
NORTHAMPTON
Academy of Music
274 Main St.
$500 — Install temporary pressure-treated landing steps over deteriorated steps until Spring repairs
First Church of Christ, Scientist
46 Center St.
$1,000 — Install temporary rear-exit door for First Night activities
Om Bhavya Inc.
100 Main St.
$115,247 — Tenant fit-out of half the first floor
Smith College
25 College Lane
$1,350,000 — Interior alterations and addition to existing boathouse, including new HVAC, plumbing, windows, handicap ramp
T-Mobile Northeast LLC
170 Glendale Road
$15,000 — Install three antennas on existing tower
World War II Veterans Assoc. of Hampshire County Inc.
50 Conz St.
$54,908 — Water damage: repair wiring damage, re-insulate, drywall, reset appliances
PALMER
Sanderson MacLeod Inc.
1199 South Main St.
$17,000 — Renovate cafeteria
SOUTH HADLEY
Steven Duval
549-553 Newton St.
$438,500 — Construct commercial office building
Riverboat Village Assoc.
Riverboat Village Road
$22,975 — Re-roofing on Building 6
Riverboat Village Assoc.
Riverboat Village Road
$22,975 — Re-roofing on Building 13
Town of South Hadley
153 Newton St.
$195,000 — Renovate entrance of South Hadley High School
SPRINGFIELD
405 Armory St., LLC
405 Armory St.
$103,997 — Take down existing wall partitions, floor, ceiling finishes
City of Springfield
50 Empress Court
$1,419,313 — Install replacement windows and doors, make accessibility upgrades at Mary M. Walsh Elementary School
Five Town Station LLC
270 Cooley St.
$635,000 — Interior buildout of existing space into an IHOP restaurant
Newport 555 State Street LLC
555 State St.
$220,000 — Alter 9,200 square feet for new retail tenant, Dollar Tree
Hampden Homebuyers
1344 Allen St.
$12,500 — Roofing, siding, windows
Holy Trinity Church of God in Christ
57 Bay St.
$36,186 — Install footings and bearing wall, lift up sagging floor
Pioneer Valley Surgical Center
3500 Main St.
$4,050 — Flood cut eight walls due to sewage backup
Ronald McDonald House
34 Chapin Terrace
$67,700 — Renovate bathrooms to make them handicap-friendly, finish upgrades in four bedrooms
Springfield College
258 Middlesex St.
$1,500 — Build partition wall to add office space
WARE
Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield
59 South St.
$56,000 — Accessible entrance and accessible bathroom at St. Mary’s Church
VH West Brookfield
33 Gilbertville Road
$1,750,000 — Ground-mounted solar project
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Food Bag
884 Westfield St.
$85,000 — Store remodel
Eighty Congress Street LLC
900 Memorial Ave.
$25,365 — Remove sheetrock wall to enlarge room, other renovations
Sunny’s Convenience
2260 Westfield St.
$4206.88 — Installation of steel security gates
Heka Health
242 Interstate Dr.
$320,000 — Erect 15,000-square-foot steel manufactured building
ATC
1201 Westfield St.
$80,000 — Installation of six antennas on existing cell tower for Verizon Wireless
WILBRAHAM
911 Stony Hill Road LLC
911 Stony Hill Road
$2,500 — Re-roof back dormer
2342 LLC
2342 Boston Road
$40,000 — Re-roofing