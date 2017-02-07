Navigation

Building Permits

on February 7, 2017 in Building Permits

The following business permits were issued during the month of January 2017.

AGAWAM

JEM Real Estate Holdings, LLC
12 Springfield St.
(No Amount) — Alter interior space to accommodate laundry equipment

Sarat Ford Lincoln
245 Springfield St.
$35,000 — Replace bathroom fixtures and provide new floor and wall finishes

SSMZ, LLC
183-185 Pleasant St.
$8,000 — Insulation

CHICOPEE

Eric A. Szlachetka, et al, trustees
10 Center St.
$1,800 — Replace two aluminum doors

EAST LONGMEADOW

Rocky’s Ace Hardware
30 North Main St.
$86,250 — Solar

US Fluids
200 Benton Dr.
$109,701 — Solar

GREENFIELD

CLJL Realty Inc.
8 Greenfield St.
$112,637 — Install photovoltaic solar modules on carport

Greenfield Corporate Center LLC
101 Munson St.
$400,000 — Remodel existing offices for new tenant, Life Path

Meadows Café & Golf Center Inc.
398 Deerfield St.
$2,000 — Sheetrock basement ceilings and walls for storage area

TD Bank
342 Main St.
$183,641 — Renovate for new teller line, floors, glass walls
HADLEY

Amir Mikhchi
210 Russell St.
$5,000 — Add non-bearing wall to create hallway and waiting area

Thayercare Inc.
49 Middle St.
$5,000 — Install exhaust hoods
LUDLOW

Crown Castle Towers
34 Carmelinas Circle
(No Amount) — Cell tower alterations

Mateus Restaurant & Pub
14 Worcester St.
$5,000 — Two illuminated signs, one non-illuminated sign

Touched by an Angel
343 Winsor St.
$1,500 — Illuminated sign

NORTHAMPTON

Big Y
138 North King St.
$125,000 — Interior renovation of supermarket

Nis Building LLC
109 Main St.
$262,000 — Convert existing space into offices

School for Contemporary Dance
25 Main St.
$2,500 — Subdivide single room into two

Smith College
67 West St.
$66,816 — Install roof-mounted solar array

Trident Realty Corp.
5 Strong Ave.
$22,439 — Replace 11 windows

PALMER

Town of Palmer
4417 Main St.
$705,000 — Renovate Town Hall in phases, to include new windows, drywall, flooring

SOUTH HADLEY

Map Realty Inc.
603 Newton St.
$5,500 — Rebuild two vacuum-cleaning islands

Moynihan Realty
548 New Ludlow Road
$12,000 — Install six illuminated signs

Town of South Hadley
85 Main St.
$5,680 — Install replacement windows at South Hadley Electric Light Department

SPRINGFIELD

Baystate Medical Center
759 Chestnut St.
$150,000 — Interior demolition and slab infills for fit-out at later date on third-floor children’s procedures suite and infusion center

BD Mart
20 East St.
$1,000 — Roofing

CMC Development Associated Ltd.
222 Carew St.
$100,000 — Renovation of third-floor suite

Dollar Tree
1060 Wilbraham Road
$111,810 — Tenant fit-up and expansion into existing adjacent space

WARE

American Tower Corp.
198 East St.
$15,000 — Install three antennas at existing cell tower for T-Mobile

Mark Chevrett
260 Osborne Road
$43,000 — Ground-mounted solar project

WEST SPRINGFIELD

New England Exposition
1305 Memorial Ave.
$10,000 — Add three antennas to existing wireless telecom facility

Stop & Shop
935 Riverdale St.
$3,500 — Replace ceiling tiles

Alan Crosby
48 Capital Dr.
$97,875 — Replace roof

Chipotle
241 Memorial Ave.
$37,500 — HVAC, ductwork, insulation, kitchen hood

WILBRAHAM

2301 Boston Road LLC
85 Cherry Dr.
$15,000 —Finish a portion of the basement

