Building Permits

The following business permits were issued during the month of January 2017.

AGAWAM

JEM Real Estate Holdings, LLC

12 Springfield St.

(No Amount) — Alter interior space to accommodate laundry equipment

Sarat Ford Lincoln

245 Springfield St.

$35,000 — Replace bathroom fixtures and provide new floor and wall finishes

SSMZ, LLC

183-185 Pleasant St.

$8,000 — Insulation

CHICOPEE

Eric A. Szlachetka, et al, trustees

10 Center St.

$1,800 — Replace two aluminum doors

EAST LONGMEADOW

Rocky’s Ace Hardware

30 North Main St.

$86,250 — Solar

US Fluids

200 Benton Dr.

$109,701 — Solar

GREENFIELD

CLJL Realty Inc.

8 Greenfield St.

$112,637 — Install photovoltaic solar modules on carport

Greenfield Corporate Center LLC

101 Munson St.

$400,000 — Remodel existing offices for new tenant, Life Path

Meadows Café & Golf Center Inc.

398 Deerfield St.

$2,000 — Sheetrock basement ceilings and walls for storage area

TD Bank

342 Main St.

$183,641 — Renovate for new teller line, floors, glass walls

HADLEY

Amir Mikhchi

210 Russell St.

$5,000 — Add non-bearing wall to create hallway and waiting area

Thayercare Inc.

49 Middle St.

$5,000 — Install exhaust hoods

LUDLOW

Crown Castle Towers

34 Carmelinas Circle

(No Amount) — Cell tower alterations

Mateus Restaurant & Pub

14 Worcester St.

$5,000 — Two illuminated signs, one non-illuminated sign

Touched by an Angel

343 Winsor St.

$1,500 — Illuminated sign

NORTHAMPTON

Big Y

138 North King St.

$125,000 — Interior renovation of supermarket

Nis Building LLC

109 Main St.

$262,000 — Convert existing space into offices

School for Contemporary Dance

25 Main St.

$2,500 — Subdivide single room into two

Smith College

67 West St.

$66,816 — Install roof-mounted solar array

Trident Realty Corp.

5 Strong Ave.

$22,439 — Replace 11 windows

PALMER

Town of Palmer

4417 Main St.

$705,000 — Renovate Town Hall in phases, to include new windows, drywall, flooring

SOUTH HADLEY

Map Realty Inc.

603 Newton St.

$5,500 — Rebuild two vacuum-cleaning islands

Moynihan Realty

548 New Ludlow Road

$12,000 — Install six illuminated signs

Town of South Hadley

85 Main St.

$5,680 — Install replacement windows at South Hadley Electric Light Department

SPRINGFIELD

Baystate Medical Center

759 Chestnut St.

$150,000 — Interior demolition and slab infills for fit-out at later date on third-floor children’s procedures suite and infusion center

BD Mart

20 East St.

$1,000 — Roofing

CMC Development Associated Ltd.

222 Carew St.

$100,000 — Renovation of third-floor suite

Dollar Tree

1060 Wilbraham Road

$111,810 — Tenant fit-up and expansion into existing adjacent space

WARE

American Tower Corp.

198 East St.

$15,000 — Install three antennas at existing cell tower for T-Mobile

Mark Chevrett

260 Osborne Road

$43,000 — Ground-mounted solar project

WEST SPRINGFIELD

New England Exposition

1305 Memorial Ave.

$10,000 — Add three antennas to existing wireless telecom facility

Stop & Shop

935 Riverdale St.

$3,500 — Replace ceiling tiles

Alan Crosby

48 Capital Dr.

$97,875 — Replace roof

Chipotle

241 Memorial Ave.

$37,500 — HVAC, ductwork, insulation, kitchen hood

WILBRAHAM

2301 Boston Road LLC

85 Cherry Dr.

$15,000 —Finish a portion of the basement