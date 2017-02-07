Building Permits

The following business permits were issued during the month of January 2017.
AGAWAM
JEM Real Estate Holdings, LLC
12 Springfield St.
(No Amount) — Alter interior space to accommodate laundry equipment
Sarat Ford Lincoln
245 Springfield St.
$35,000 — Replace bathroom fixtures and provide new floor and wall finishes
SSMZ, LLC
183-185 Pleasant St.
$8,000 — Insulation
CHICOPEE
Eric A. Szlachetka, et al, trustees
10 Center St.
$1,800 — Replace two aluminum doors
EAST LONGMEADOW
Rocky’s Ace Hardware
30 North Main St.
$86,250 — Solar
US Fluids
200 Benton Dr.
$109,701 — Solar
GREENFIELD
CLJL Realty Inc.
8 Greenfield St.
$112,637 — Install photovoltaic solar modules on carport
Greenfield Corporate Center LLC
101 Munson St.
$400,000 — Remodel existing offices for new tenant, Life Path
Meadows Café & Golf Center Inc.
398 Deerfield St.
$2,000 — Sheetrock basement ceilings and walls for storage area
TD Bank
342 Main St.
$183,641 — Renovate for new teller line, floors, glass walls
HADLEY
Amir Mikhchi
210 Russell St.
$5,000 — Add non-bearing wall to create hallway and waiting area
Thayercare Inc.
49 Middle St.
$5,000 — Install exhaust hoods
LUDLOW
Crown Castle Towers
34 Carmelinas Circle
(No Amount) — Cell tower alterations
Mateus Restaurant & Pub
14 Worcester St.
$5,000 — Two illuminated signs, one non-illuminated sign
Touched by an Angel
343 Winsor St.
$1,500 — Illuminated sign
NORTHAMPTON
Big Y
138 North King St.
$125,000 — Interior renovation of supermarket
Nis Building LLC
109 Main St.
$262,000 — Convert existing space into offices
School for Contemporary Dance
25 Main St.
$2,500 — Subdivide single room into two
Smith College
67 West St.
$66,816 — Install roof-mounted solar array
Trident Realty Corp.
5 Strong Ave.
$22,439 — Replace 11 windows
PALMER
Town of Palmer
4417 Main St.
$705,000 — Renovate Town Hall in phases, to include new windows, drywall, flooring
SOUTH HADLEY
Map Realty Inc.
603 Newton St.
$5,500 — Rebuild two vacuum-cleaning islands
Moynihan Realty
548 New Ludlow Road
$12,000 — Install six illuminated signs
Town of South Hadley
85 Main St.
$5,680 — Install replacement windows at South Hadley Electric Light Department
SPRINGFIELD
Baystate Medical Center
759 Chestnut St.
$150,000 — Interior demolition and slab infills for fit-out at later date on third-floor children’s procedures suite and infusion center
BD Mart
20 East St.
$1,000 — Roofing
CMC Development Associated Ltd.
222 Carew St.
$100,000 — Renovation of third-floor suite
Dollar Tree
1060 Wilbraham Road
$111,810 — Tenant fit-up and expansion into existing adjacent space
WARE
American Tower Corp.
198 East St.
$15,000 — Install three antennas at existing cell tower for T-Mobile
Mark Chevrett
260 Osborne Road
$43,000 — Ground-mounted solar project
WEST SPRINGFIELD
New England Exposition
1305 Memorial Ave.
$10,000 — Add three antennas to existing wireless telecom facility
Stop & Shop
935 Riverdale St.
$3,500 — Replace ceiling tiles
Alan Crosby
48 Capital Dr.
$97,875 — Replace roof
Chipotle
241 Memorial Ave.
$37,500 — HVAC, ductwork, insulation, kitchen hood
WILBRAHAM
2301 Boston Road LLC
85 Cherry Dr.
$15,000 —Finish a portion of the basement