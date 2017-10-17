Navigation

Building Permits

on October 17, 2017 in Building Permits

The following building permits were issued during the month of September 2017.

AGAWAM

Luigi Chiarell
371 South Westfield St.
$75,000 — Construct self-storage building

Frank DeCaro, Joseph DeCaro
1226 Springfield St.
$15,000 — Demolish fire-damaged building

Fisher Scientific Co.
325 Bowles Road
$702,843 — Roofing

AMHERST

Amherst Office Park, LLC
417 West St.
$3,550 — Relocate fire sprinkler heads for new tenant layout

Amherst Pelham School District
21 Mattoon St.
$10,000 — Build two mansard garages

The Common School Inc.
521 South Pleasant St.
$1,500 — Install handicap ramp

Peace Development Fund
44 North Prospect St.
$27,167 — Install solar panels on roof

EAST LONGMEADOW

Countryside Store
334 Somers Road
$3,000 — Roofing

Mattress Firm
32-48 Center Square
$30,000 — Commercial alteration

HADLEY

Chamisa Corp.
31 Campus Plaza, Suite B
$33,600 — Reconfigure interior partitions, plumbing, HVAC, ductwork, modify hallway and entrance to accessible restroom

LONGMEADOW

Longmeadow Mall, LP
793 Williams St.
$10,000 — Alteration to restroom and interior finish renovations

LUDLOW

Ludlow Fish & Game
857 Sportsmens Road
$5,400 — Soffit repairs

NORTHAMPTON

ES Realty Corp.
34 Bridge St.
$6,000 — Illuminated wall sign

Robert Gougeon
36 Main St.
$650 — Illuminated wall sign for Dodson & Flinker

Robert Gougeon
36 Main St.
$195 — Non-illuminated wall sign for Dodson & Flinker

PALMER

Pathfinder Regional Vocational School
240 Sykes St.
$35,489 — Install new acoustical ceiling and fire blocking in machine shop

Stephen Stathis
1313 Park St.
$5,000 — New sign

Town of Palmer
4105 Main St.
$27,000 — Cut through non-bearing block wall at Palmer High School to install steel jamb, fire doors

SPRINGFIELD

Astro Chemicals
126 Memorial Dr.
$23,010 — Construct additional concrete tank support pedestal in exterior containment area and construct additional concrete tank support pedestal in interior containment area with two additional containment walls for the new tank

Baystate Health
3300 Main St.
$250,000 — Interior renovation of Café 3300 space at Tolosky Center

Baystate Health
3350 Main St.
$257,394 — Renovate CT scan room for new machine

Baystate Health
3400 Main St.
$12,000 — Interior demolition of finishes and partitions

Baystate Health
3601 Main St.
$195,712 — Renovate shell space into office space

Fontaine Brothers
506 Cottage St.
$80,000 — Alteration of leased area and construction of handicapped-accessible exterior ramp

MassDevelopment
1550 Main St.
$232,627 — Tenant fit-out

Springfield Water & Sewer Commission
71 Colton St.
$104,000 — Roofing

WEST SPRINGFIELD

CH Realty VII/CG Mact Bird, LLC
518 Memorial Ave.
$95,000 — Construct addition to existing car wash to enclose pre-wash and cashier area

Heritage Ventures
1702 Riverdale St.
$20,000 — Remove and replace shingles

Richard Korris
152-170 Elm St.
$87,875 — Roofing

William Matte
842 Main St.
$7,000 — Place pre-made storage shed on premises of Main Auto Sales

Nouria Energy Corp.
2667 Westfield St.
$34,995 — Roofing

Town of West Springfield
26 Central St.
$62,000 — Install new rooftop unit to service third-floor detectives bureau

Verizon Wireless
380 Union St.
$15,000 — Replace antenna panels and remote radio heads on existing smokestack

WILBRAHAM

Wilbraham Animal Hospital
2424 Boston Road
$6,000 — New sign

The Kids Dentist
1984 Boston Road
$1,800 — Replace three existing signs

