The following building permits were issued during the month of September 2017.

AGAWAM

Luigi Chiarell

371 South Westfield St.

$75,000 — Construct self-storage building

Frank DeCaro, Joseph DeCaro

1226 Springfield St.

$15,000 — Demolish fire-damaged building

Fisher Scientific Co.

325 Bowles Road

$702,843 — Roofing

AMHERST

Amherst Office Park, LLC

417 West St.

$3,550 — Relocate fire sprinkler heads for new tenant layout

Amherst Pelham School District

21 Mattoon St.

$10,000 — Build two mansard garages

The Common School Inc.

521 South Pleasant St.

$1,500 — Install handicap ramp

Peace Development Fund

44 North Prospect St.

$27,167 — Install solar panels on roof

EAST LONGMEADOW

Countryside Store

334 Somers Road

$3,000 — Roofing

Mattress Firm

32-48 Center Square

$30,000 — Commercial alteration

HADLEY

Chamisa Corp.

31 Campus Plaza, Suite B

$33,600 — Reconfigure interior partitions, plumbing, HVAC, ductwork, modify hallway and entrance to accessible restroom

LONGMEADOW

Longmeadow Mall, LP

793 Williams St.

$10,000 — Alteration to restroom and interior finish renovations

LUDLOW

Ludlow Fish & Game

857 Sportsmens Road

$5,400 — Soffit repairs

NORTHAMPTON

ES Realty Corp.

34 Bridge St.

$6,000 — Illuminated wall sign

Robert Gougeon

36 Main St.

$650 — Illuminated wall sign for Dodson & Flinker

Robert Gougeon

36 Main St.

$195 — Non-illuminated wall sign for Dodson & Flinker

PALMER

Pathfinder Regional Vocational School

240 Sykes St.

$35,489 — Install new acoustical ceiling and fire blocking in machine shop

Stephen Stathis

1313 Park St.

$5,000 — New sign

Town of Palmer

4105 Main St.

$27,000 — Cut through non-bearing block wall at Palmer High School to install steel jamb, fire doors

SPRINGFIELD

Astro Chemicals

126 Memorial Dr.

$23,010 — Construct additional concrete tank support pedestal in exterior containment area and construct additional concrete tank support pedestal in interior containment area with two additional containment walls for the new tank

Baystate Health

3300 Main St.

$250,000 — Interior renovation of Café 3300 space at Tolosky Center

Baystate Health

3350 Main St.

$257,394 — Renovate CT scan room for new machine

Baystate Health

3400 Main St.

$12,000 — Interior demolition of finishes and partitions

Baystate Health

3601 Main St.

$195,712 — Renovate shell space into office space

Fontaine Brothers

506 Cottage St.

$80,000 — Alteration of leased area and construction of handicapped-accessible exterior ramp

MassDevelopment

1550 Main St.

$232,627 — Tenant fit-out

Springfield Water & Sewer Commission

71 Colton St.

$104,000 — Roofing

WEST SPRINGFIELD

CH Realty VII/CG Mact Bird, LLC

518 Memorial Ave.

$95,000 — Construct addition to existing car wash to enclose pre-wash and cashier area

Heritage Ventures

1702 Riverdale St.

$20,000 — Remove and replace shingles

Richard Korris

152-170 Elm St.

$87,875 — Roofing

William Matte

842 Main St.

$7,000 — Place pre-made storage shed on premises of Main Auto Sales

Nouria Energy Corp.

2667 Westfield St.

$34,995 — Roofing

Town of West Springfield

26 Central St.

$62,000 — Install new rooftop unit to service third-floor detectives bureau

Verizon Wireless

380 Union St.

$15,000 — Replace antenna panels and remote radio heads on existing smokestack

WILBRAHAM

Wilbraham Animal Hospital

2424 Boston Road

$6,000 — New sign

The Kids Dentist

1984 Boston Road

$1,800 — Replace three existing signs