The following building permits were issued during the month of September 2017.
AGAWAM
Luigi Chiarell
371 South Westfield St.
$75,000 — Construct self-storage building
Frank DeCaro, Joseph DeCaro
1226 Springfield St.
$15,000 — Demolish fire-damaged building
Fisher Scientific Co.
325 Bowles Road
$702,843 — Roofing
AMHERST
Amherst Office Park, LLC
417 West St.
$3,550 — Relocate fire sprinkler heads for new tenant layout
Amherst Pelham School District
21 Mattoon St.
$10,000 — Build two mansard garages
The Common School Inc.
521 South Pleasant St.
$1,500 — Install handicap ramp
Peace Development Fund
44 North Prospect St.
$27,167 — Install solar panels on roof
EAST LONGMEADOW
Countryside Store
334 Somers Road
$3,000 — Roofing
Mattress Firm
32-48 Center Square
$30,000 — Commercial alteration
HADLEY
Chamisa Corp.
31 Campus Plaza, Suite B
$33,600 — Reconfigure interior partitions, plumbing, HVAC, ductwork, modify hallway and entrance to accessible restroom
LONGMEADOW
Longmeadow Mall, LP
793 Williams St.
$10,000 — Alteration to restroom and interior finish renovations
LUDLOW
Ludlow Fish & Game
857 Sportsmens Road
$5,400 — Soffit repairs
NORTHAMPTON
ES Realty Corp.
34 Bridge St.
$6,000 — Illuminated wall sign
Robert Gougeon
36 Main St.
$650 — Illuminated wall sign for Dodson & Flinker
Robert Gougeon
36 Main St.
$195 — Non-illuminated wall sign for Dodson & Flinker
PALMER
Pathfinder Regional Vocational School
240 Sykes St.
$35,489 — Install new acoustical ceiling and fire blocking in machine shop
Stephen Stathis
1313 Park St.
$5,000 — New sign
Town of Palmer
4105 Main St.
$27,000 — Cut through non-bearing block wall at Palmer High School to install steel jamb, fire doors
SPRINGFIELD
Astro Chemicals
126 Memorial Dr.
$23,010 — Construct additional concrete tank support pedestal in exterior containment area and construct additional concrete tank support pedestal in interior containment area with two additional containment walls for the new tank
Baystate Health
3300 Main St.
$250,000 — Interior renovation of Café 3300 space at Tolosky Center
Baystate Health
3350 Main St.
$257,394 — Renovate CT scan room for new machine
Baystate Health
3400 Main St.
$12,000 — Interior demolition of finishes and partitions
Baystate Health
3601 Main St.
$195,712 — Renovate shell space into office space
Fontaine Brothers
506 Cottage St.
$80,000 — Alteration of leased area and construction of handicapped-accessible exterior ramp
MassDevelopment
1550 Main St.
$232,627 — Tenant fit-out
Springfield Water & Sewer Commission
71 Colton St.
$104,000 — Roofing
WEST SPRINGFIELD
CH Realty VII/CG Mact Bird, LLC
518 Memorial Ave.
$95,000 — Construct addition to existing car wash to enclose pre-wash and cashier area
Heritage Ventures
1702 Riverdale St.
$20,000 — Remove and replace shingles
Richard Korris
152-170 Elm St.
$87,875 — Roofing
William Matte
842 Main St.
$7,000 — Place pre-made storage shed on premises of Main Auto Sales
Nouria Energy Corp.
2667 Westfield St.
$34,995 — Roofing
Town of West Springfield
26 Central St.
$62,000 — Install new rooftop unit to service third-floor detectives bureau
Verizon Wireless
380 Union St.
$15,000 — Replace antenna panels and remote radio heads on existing smokestack
WILBRAHAM
Wilbraham Animal Hospital
2424 Boston Road
$6,000 — New sign
The Kids Dentist
1984 Boston Road
$1,800 — Replace three existing signs