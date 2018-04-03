The following building permits were issued during the month of March 2018.

AGAWAM

Joseph Baldarelli

314 Silver St.

$15,000 — Demolish building, remove debris, and level site

Dragon Paradise, LLC

270 Main St.

$5,000 — Build-out for a small office

Dragon Paradise, LLC

270 Main St.

$1,000 — Build-out for a small office

J & J Agawam Realty Associates, LLC

1282 Springfield St.

$5,250 — Install frozen chest in back room

LRB Realty Trust, LLC

1804 Main St.

$10,000 — Replace three existing remote radios with three new ones, and add three new remote radios to tower

Pine Creek Agawam, LP

67 Hunt St.

$28,000 — Rooftop solar array and staging of solar racking

AMHERST

Central Amherst Realty Trust

33-37 East Pleasant St.

$1,000 — Install smoke detector and CO detector

Route 9 Real Estate Inc.

213 College St.

$37,000 — Install cooler system and raise basement floor

Stavros Center for Independent Living

210 Old Farm Road

$68,820 — Install rooftop photovoltaic system

CHICOPEE

Liquors 44

1461 Memorial Dr.

$16,000 — Modify fire sprinkler system

Natasha Quiles, Hector Quiles

144 Broadway

$16,850 — Replace windows and door, install drywall, install suspended ceiling, install interior door at separation of business and storage garage

DEERFIELD

Deerfield Academy

18 Academy Lane

$15,155 — Install roof-mounted solar panels

Deerfield Academy

11 Wells St.

$19,610 — Install roof-mounted solar panels

EASTHAMPTON

City of Easthampton

Lownds Avenue

Replace 10 support posts to roof structure at ballfields

Norwich Properties, LLC

24 Briggs St.

$17,400 — Install new HVAC system with associated ductwork

GREENFIELD

Brycar, LLC

191 Shelburne Road

$4,800 — Install air-source heat pump consisting of one indoor unit and one outdoor unit

Erin Miner

469 Bernardston Road

$3,500 — Replace three windows, remove siding, and install new aluminum coil trim

R & D Vic Corp. Inc.

204 Main St.

Erect two signs onto building

R & D Vic Corp. Inc.

204 Main St.

$20,000 — Demolish section of interior wall to make doorway, replace ceiling tiles, extend hood, and frame walls in basement room

Sandri Realty Inc.

416 Federal St.

$8,000 — Repair damaged roof overhang

Sherman Realty, LLC

240 Mohawk Trail

$1,379.99 — Install new window and new opening

SMR Greenfield Trust

324 Main St.

$33,500 — Repair water-damaged drywall, ceilings, and finishes

Town of Greenfield

402 Main St.

$4,067 — Demolish five feet of wall for access to drinking fountain, construct five feet of wall to conceal plumbing for new fountain, and relocate horn strobe and emergency lighting

LONGMEADOW

The Longmeadow Mall, LP

827 Williams St.

$9,000 — Construct demising wall to separate future tenants

LUDLOW

Epiroc

151 Carmelinas Circle

$1,000 — Non-illuminated sign

NORTHAMPTON

City of Northampton

123 Haydenville Road

$2,000 — Modify telecommunications tower by replacing three antennas with three new antennas and adding ancillary equipment

City of Northampton

300 North Main St.

$85,000 — Replace roof on central building at Look Memorial Park, replace windows and exterior light fixtures

City of Northampton

300 North Main St.

$143,000 — Renovate two bathrooms at Pines Theater at Look Memorial Park

Crown Castle

22 Atwood Dr.

$25,000 — Replace three existing wire antennas and add three remote radio units on wireless facility

Ford of Northampton

968 Bridge Road

$1,200 — Non-illuminated logo sign

Ford of Northampton

968 Bridge Road

$1,200 — Non-illuminated wall sign

SPRINGFIELD

Amerco Real Estate Co.

88 Birnie Ave.

$32,200 — Temporary office and showroom renovations

Baystate Health

759 Chestnut St.

$72,583 — Interior renovation in wound-care unit of Baystate Medical Center

Blue Tarp Redevelopment, LLC

12 MGM Way

$12,052,274 — Interior tenant fit-out for Regal Cinemas at MGM Springfield

Blue Tarp Redevelopment, LLC

12 MGM Way

$838,696 — Interior tenant fit-out for Top Golf at MGM Springfield

Blue Tarp Redevelopment, LLC

12 MGM Way

$549,676 — Interior tenant fit-out for Indian Motorcycle at MGM Springfield

Crown Castle

90 Memorial Dr.

$25,000 — Install three replacement wireless antennas on AT&T cellular tower

Mercy Medical Center

299 Carew St.

$115,825 — Interior renovation to medical office space on third floor of Mercy Medical Center

Springfield College

263 Alden St.

$300,000 — Interior renovations at Judd Gymnasium for Admissions and YMCA relocation

WARE

Bari Sons Inc.

75 East St.

$5,000 — Double-sided aluminum sign with digital display

Bari Sons Inc.

75 East St.

$5,000 — Four-sided sign with aluminum composite material and vinyl graphics

Bari Sons Inc.

75 East St.

$5,000 — Double-sided sign with vinyl graphics

Bari Sons Inc.

75 East St.

$5,000 — Double-sided sign with vinyl graphics

Crown Castle

82 Coffey Hill Road

$20,000 — Remove and replace three antennas, add three antennas, and add three remote radio heads to existing Sprint antenna array

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Chris Nekitopoulos

91 Union St.

$48,000 — Roofing

Barry Park

1261 Westfield St.

$7,000 — Install a section of a walk-in cooler to left side of front vestibule

Peter Samberg

1346 Elm St.

$13,625 — Install rooftop solar photovoltaic system and all associated equipment

Saremi, LLC

456 Main St.

$43,000 — Repair damage to interior, including insulation, sheetrock, electrical, and plumbing; repair roof area

WESTFIELD

Constance Adams

354 Root Road

$7,600 — Erect two high tunnel greenhouses

Hinckley Holdings, LLC

City View Road

Construct tobacco barn

Savage Arms Inc.

100 Springdale Road

Construct new steel structure