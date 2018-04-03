The following building permits were issued during the month of March 2018.
AGAWAM
Joseph Baldarelli
314 Silver St.
$15,000 — Demolish building, remove debris, and level site
Dragon Paradise, LLC
270 Main St.
$5,000 — Build-out for a small office
Dragon Paradise, LLC
270 Main St.
$1,000 — Build-out for a small office
J & J Agawam Realty Associates, LLC
1282 Springfield St.
$5,250 — Install frozen chest in back room
LRB Realty Trust, LLC
1804 Main St.
$10,000 — Replace three existing remote radios with three new ones, and add three new remote radios to tower
Pine Creek Agawam, LP
67 Hunt St.
$28,000 — Rooftop solar array and staging of solar racking
AMHERST
Central Amherst Realty Trust
33-37 East Pleasant St.
$1,000 — Install smoke detector and CO detector
Route 9 Real Estate Inc.
213 College St.
$37,000 — Install cooler system and raise basement floor
Stavros Center for Independent Living
210 Old Farm Road
$68,820 — Install rooftop photovoltaic system
CHICOPEE
Liquors 44
1461 Memorial Dr.
$16,000 — Modify fire sprinkler system
Natasha Quiles, Hector Quiles
144 Broadway
$16,850 — Replace windows and door, install drywall, install suspended ceiling, install interior door at separation of business and storage garage
DEERFIELD
Deerfield Academy
18 Academy Lane
$15,155 — Install roof-mounted solar panels
Deerfield Academy
11 Wells St.
$19,610 — Install roof-mounted solar panels
EASTHAMPTON
City of Easthampton
Lownds Avenue
Replace 10 support posts to roof structure at ballfields
Norwich Properties, LLC
24 Briggs St.
$17,400 — Install new HVAC system with associated ductwork
GREENFIELD
Brycar, LLC
191 Shelburne Road
$4,800 — Install air-source heat pump consisting of one indoor unit and one outdoor unit
Erin Miner
469 Bernardston Road
$3,500 — Replace three windows, remove siding, and install new aluminum coil trim
R & D Vic Corp. Inc.
204 Main St.
Erect two signs onto building
R & D Vic Corp. Inc.
204 Main St.
$20,000 — Demolish section of interior wall to make doorway, replace ceiling tiles, extend hood, and frame walls in basement room
Sandri Realty Inc.
416 Federal St.
$8,000 — Repair damaged roof overhang
Sherman Realty, LLC
240 Mohawk Trail
$1,379.99 — Install new window and new opening
SMR Greenfield Trust
324 Main St.
$33,500 — Repair water-damaged drywall, ceilings, and finishes
Town of Greenfield
402 Main St.
$4,067 — Demolish five feet of wall for access to drinking fountain, construct five feet of wall to conceal plumbing for new fountain, and relocate horn strobe and emergency lighting
LONGMEADOW
The Longmeadow Mall, LP
827 Williams St.
$9,000 — Construct demising wall to separate future tenants
LUDLOW
Epiroc
151 Carmelinas Circle
$1,000 — Non-illuminated sign
NORTHAMPTON
City of Northampton
123 Haydenville Road
$2,000 — Modify telecommunications tower by replacing three antennas with three new antennas and adding ancillary equipment
City of Northampton
300 North Main St.
$85,000 — Replace roof on central building at Look Memorial Park, replace windows and exterior light fixtures
City of Northampton
300 North Main St.
$143,000 — Renovate two bathrooms at Pines Theater at Look Memorial Park
Crown Castle
22 Atwood Dr.
$25,000 — Replace three existing wire antennas and add three remote radio units on wireless facility
Ford of Northampton
968 Bridge Road
$1,200 — Non-illuminated logo sign
Ford of Northampton
968 Bridge Road
$1,200 — Non-illuminated wall sign
SPRINGFIELD
Amerco Real Estate Co.
88 Birnie Ave.
$32,200 — Temporary office and showroom renovations
Baystate Health
759 Chestnut St.
$72,583 — Interior renovation in wound-care unit of Baystate Medical Center
Blue Tarp Redevelopment, LLC
12 MGM Way
$12,052,274 — Interior tenant fit-out for Regal Cinemas at MGM Springfield
Blue Tarp Redevelopment, LLC
12 MGM Way
$838,696 — Interior tenant fit-out for Top Golf at MGM Springfield
Blue Tarp Redevelopment, LLC
12 MGM Way
$549,676 — Interior tenant fit-out for Indian Motorcycle at MGM Springfield
Crown Castle
90 Memorial Dr.
$25,000 — Install three replacement wireless antennas on AT&T cellular tower
Mercy Medical Center
299 Carew St.
$115,825 — Interior renovation to medical office space on third floor of Mercy Medical Center
Springfield College
263 Alden St.
$300,000 — Interior renovations at Judd Gymnasium for Admissions and YMCA relocation
WARE
Bari Sons Inc.
75 East St.
$5,000 — Double-sided aluminum sign with digital display
Bari Sons Inc.
75 East St.
$5,000 — Four-sided sign with aluminum composite material and vinyl graphics
Bari Sons Inc.
75 East St.
$5,000 — Double-sided sign with vinyl graphics
Bari Sons Inc.
75 East St.
$5,000 — Double-sided sign with vinyl graphics
Crown Castle
82 Coffey Hill Road
$20,000 — Remove and replace three antennas, add three antennas, and add three remote radio heads to existing Sprint antenna array
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Chris Nekitopoulos
91 Union St.
$48,000 — Roofing
Barry Park
1261 Westfield St.
$7,000 — Install a section of a walk-in cooler to left side of front vestibule
Peter Samberg
1346 Elm St.
$13,625 — Install rooftop solar photovoltaic system and all associated equipment
Saremi, LLC
456 Main St.
$43,000 — Repair damage to interior, including insulation, sheetrock, electrical, and plumbing; repair roof area
WESTFIELD
Constance Adams
354 Root Road
$7,600 — Erect two high tunnel greenhouses
Hinckley Holdings, LLC
City View Road
Construct tobacco barn
Savage Arms Inc.
100 Springdale Road
Construct new steel structure