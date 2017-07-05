Business Champions for Children Event Slated for July 10

SPRINGFIELD — The Basketball Hall of Fame will host a Business Champions for Children event on Monday, July 10. A continental breakfast is scheduled for 8 a.m., followed by a program at 8:30 a.m. featuring keynote speaker David Lawrence Jr., founder of the Florida Children’s Movement.

Attendees will hear about the business imperative of investments in early education. Lawrence retired in 1999 as publisher of the Miami Herald to focus on early-childhood development and school readiness. Three years later, he was front and center in the campaign that led to the 2002 constitutional amendment establishing a voluntary pre-kindergarten program for all 4-year-olds in Florida.

Other presentations will include J.D. Chesloff, executive director of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, addressing House Speaker Robert DeLeo’s “The Business Imperative for Early Education,” and a report on the state Senate’s Kids First initiative.

To attend, RSVP to Christine Warren at the Davis Foundation at cwarren@davisfdn.org.