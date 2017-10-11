Business & Innovation Expo Social to Feature Food Competition

SPRINGFIELD — The Business & Innovation Expo of Western Mass., the seventh annual business-to-business show produced by BusinessWest and the Healthcare News, will conclude with the annual Expo Social from 3 to 5 p.m. — an event that will feature a new, tasty twist.

The social will include a “Best in Show” food-sampling competition. Those who register as Expo Social food exhibitors will be entered into the food competition. Expo attendees will vote for their favorite food item by dropping a token in the jar with the name of their chosen food exhibitor. Attendees are given one token each.

The “Best in Show” winner will be awarded with an advertising campaign in BusinessWest as well as editorial content in the magazine’s annual Restaurant Guide. Participants in the competition must be ready to serve their entry by 2:45 p.m., no exceptions. Vendors can register by clicking here.

The Expo, set for Thursday, Nov. 2 at the MassMutual Center, will also feature more than 150 exhibitor booths, educational seminars, breakfast and lunch programs, and a day-capping Expo Social. Current sponsors include Comcast Business (presenting sponsor), Johnson & Hill Staffing Services and Wild Apple Design Group (executive sponsors), Inspired Marketing (show partner), MGM Springfield (corporate sponsor), Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst (education sponsor), Xfinity (social sponsor), Elms College (information booth sponsor), Smith & Wesson (Workforce Support Center sponsor), Savage Arms (JoinedForces parking sponsor), and the Better Business Bureau (contributing sponsor). Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. Exhibitor spaces are also available; booth prices start at $800. For more information on sponsorships or booth purchase, call (413) 781-8600, ext. 100.