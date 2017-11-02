Business & Innovation Expo Is Today!

The big day has arrived. The MassMutual Center in downtown Springfield will be the place to be today as BusinessWest hosts the Western Mass. Business & Innovation Expo, presented by Comcast Business.

A full day of programs and events is slated, starting with the Revitalize CDC JoinedForces Annual Veterans Breakfast. The lunch program, starting at 11:30 will feature Ron Insana, CNBC senior analyst and commentator.

Other highlights include educational seminars, an ‘Ask the Expert Roundtable,’ Matchmaking with MGM Springfield, the Springfield Regional Chamber’s Speed Networking event, the Retail Marketplace, virtual reality demonstrations, robotics demonstrations, workforce development exhibitions, the day-capping Expo Social, and much, much more.

Visit www.wmbexpo.com for details and a full schedule for an event that truly lives up its name, with a focus on all aspects of business and innovation.