Businesses invited to Workforce Training Fund Info Session

SPRINGFIELD —Training & Workforce Options (TWO), the collaboration between Springfield Technical Community College, Holyoke Community College, and Commonwealth Corp., invite area businesses to a free information session on April 26 to hear an overview of all of the Workforce Training Fund Programs (WTFP).

Registration is required to attend the session, scheduled for 8:30-11:30 a.m., at Scibelli Hall (Building 2), Café Rooms, at STCC. Seating is limited. To register online, click on this Eventbrite link.

Workforce Training Fund, a program of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, is administered by Commonwealth Corp.

The Workforce Training Fund offers several types of grants to support training needs of business across the state. The fund is available for business of all sizes, but its major focus is small- to medium-sized businesses. Government agencies are not eligible to apply.

The Workforce Training Fund helps address productivity and competitiveness by providing resources to Massachusetts businesses to fund training for current and newly hired employees. It’s designed to help businesses make an investment in their future and in their employees’ skills.

Topics covered at the info session will include the features and requirements of each Workforce Training Fund Program, funding availability, and the application process.

The session covers the following Workforce Training Fund grant programs:

General Program;

Express Program;

Direct Access Program (formerly Regional Training Capacity Pilot Program); and

Technical Assistance Grant

For more information about the WTFP, please visit www.workforcetrainingfund.org.

MassDevelopment, the state’s economic development and finance agency, will attend the session to share its funding options.

Businesses can apply for grants up to $250,000. After the information session, participants should be able to determine which grants are best suited for their business’s needs and how to start the application process.

For more information, contact Tracye Whitfield, Director of Manufacturing and Corporate Training