BusinessWest to Present Second Future Tense Lecture on May 17

SPRINGFIELD — The second installment of the BusinessWest lecture series Future Tense, titled “What Got You Here Might Not Get You There: Mistakes Business Owners Make Before and After Retirement,” will take place on Thursday, May 17 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Tech Foundry, 1391 Main St., ninth floor, Springfield.

The lecture, open exclusively to CEOs and business owners, will be delivered by Amy Jamrog, wealth management advisor with the Jamrog Group. The cost is a $25 donation to Tech Foundry. Event sponsors include Paragus IT, the Jamrog Group, and Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C.

Do you feel like you’re doing a good job running your company, but wonder if you should be doing more? Are you as prepared as you could be for the eventual sale of the business? Are you willing to delay some tax gratification now for a more efficient retirement later? Are you focused on accumulation, but forgetting about the equally important decumulation strategy when it comes to your wealth? How do you take care of yourself, impact your community, and provide legacy for the family — and is it possible to do it all? Hear about proactive strategies to align your team of advisors and get you best equipped for your future.

Metered street parking is available near the venue, and there are several parking-garage options nearby as well. To register, visit businesswest.com/lecture-series.