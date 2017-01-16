‘The Carle’ to Offer Adult Art Classes

AMHERST — The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art will offer adult art classes for people 55 and over thanks to a new grant from Aroha Philanthropies. ‘Create at The Carle!’ is a new program for adults interested in expressing themselves through visual art.

The first of a series of three workshops, Printmaking, begins Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to noon, and runs for eight weeks. The cost is $90; $76.50 for members.

Teaching artist Lynn Peterfreund, who concentrates on printmaking, painting, and drawing, is offering this class for beginners or more experienced students. The goals are to learn processes, become more aware of different art styles and learn to identify and tell your own stories with visual tools. Enrollment is limited to 20 participants.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to work in a community of people, sharing stories, efforts and working spaces. I think our participants will enjoy working in the Carle’s light-filled art studio, and getting a ‘behind-the-scenes’ look at our collection,” said Courtney Waring, the director of education.

The workshop includes a visit from artist Lyell Castonguay, who will share his woodcut technique and experiences as director of BIG INK, and concludes with an art show for friends, family, guests, and the general public to enjoy.

‘Create at The Carle!’ is presented in partnership with Aroha Philanthropies to support the development and expansion of Artful Aging programs. The Carle was selected as one of only 15 non-profit organizations throughout the U.S. to receive a grant from Aroha Philanthropies through its new national initiative, “Seeding Artful Aging.”

Following Printmaking, additional classes in 2017 will include guest artists teaching collage and bookmaking as well. For more information about the classes or to sign up, visit www.carlemuseum.org.