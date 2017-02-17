CFWM Seeks Applicants for Tighe & Bond Engineering Scholarships

WESTFIELD — The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts (CFWM) is now accepting applications for three Tighe & Bond scholarships for Hampden and Hampshire county students pursuing civil and environmental engineering degrees. Graduating high-school seniors and enrolled college students can apply for Tighe & Bond’s 2017 academic year scholarships through March 31 by visiting communityfoundation.org/scholarships/apply.

Headquartered in Westfield, and one of the most experienced engineering and environmental consulting firms in the Northeast, Tighe & Bond has been dedicated to supporting communities where its staff live and work. The firm has a strong commitment to progressing the engineering profession and providing education assistance to promising students. More than 20 years ago, Tighe & Bond initiated the establishment of its annual CFWM scholarships to honor the careers and contributions of three former company leaders who were instrumental in setting the long-term direction and success of the firm. The goal is to help fund higher education for talented young students who are pursuing engineering careers.

Tighe & Bond established its first memorial scholarship fund in 1996 to honor past President George McDonnell, a lifelong South Hadley resident. Students who are residents of South Hadley and who are majoring in either civil or environmental engineering are welcome to apply for this scholarship.

In 1999, the firm established another scholarship to honor Holyoke resident and past President Edward Bayon. Students graduating from Holyoke High School who plan to attend a four-year college and major in civil engineering (or a related field) are welcome to apply for this scholarship.

In 2006, Tighe & Bond established yet another scholarship to honor past President Philip Sheridan, who served the firm for 46 years. Graduating high-school seniors from Hampden or Hampshire counties who plan to attend a four-year college and major in civil engineering (or a related field) are welcome to apply for this scholarship.

Founded in 1991, the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts administers more than 550 charitable funds, which have been created either for the benefit of or by residents of the Pioneer Valley.