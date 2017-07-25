Chamber Breakfast Event to Feature Agawam Mayoral Debate

AGAWAM — The West of the River Chamber of Commerce announced its September Breakfast event, which will bring members and non-members together for a morning of breakfast, debate, and town updates.

The event will take place Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 7 to 9 a.m. at Chez Josef in Agawam. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with local business people over breakfast and listen to the Agawam mayoral candidates discuss their views and ideas on how they plan to stimulate local business success. The moderator for this event will be Robert MacDonald of Work Opportunity Center in Agawam. Questions from the public and businesses can be submitted to info@westoftheriverchamber.com.

In addition, West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt will be on hand to discuss business-development plans for his community.

Event sponsors include United Bank and bankESB. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Tickets cost $35 for members and $45 for non-members. To register or sponsor this event, visit www.westoftheriverchamber.com.