Chamber Corners

AMHERST AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

• Feb. 8: Chamber After 5, 5-7 p.m., hosted by Bistro 63 at the Monkey Bar, 63 North Pleasant St., Amherst. Sponsored by UMass Athletics and the Masonic Angel Fund. Come join the Chamber at Bistro 63, a local community-minded business, for some Cajun and Italian cuisine. Cost: $10 for members, $15 for non-members. Register online at www.amherstarea.com.

EAST OF THE RIVER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

• Feb. 9: ERC5 Lunch and Learn in Partnership with the West of the River Chamber, noon to 1:30 p.m., at Storrowton Tavern, 1305 Memorial Ave., West Springfield. Topic: “Robert’s Rules of Order: How to Run an Effective Meeting.” Guest speaker: Robert MacDonald, executive director, Work Opportunity Center Inc. Cost: $35, including a buffet lunch. Register online at www.erc5.com.

• Feb. 17, March 3, March 31: The Dale Carnegie Leadership Course on Transformational Leadership, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., hosted by Cartamundi, 443 Shaker Road, East Longmeadow. This three-day training is designed for executive senior managers. Cost: $1,600 for members, $1,700 for non-members. (Chamber members: use code 2525 when registering for discount.) To register, e-mail Robert Dickson, president, Dale Carnegie Training, at bob.dickson@dalecarnegie.com or call (203) 723-9888.

FRANKLIN COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

• Jan. 27: January Chamber Breakfast, 7:30-9 a.m., at Chandler’s Restaurant at Yankee Candle Village, 25 Greenfield Road, South Deerfield. An inspiring and humorous presentation that will allow you to gracefully and optimistically embrace the challenges ahead in your business and life. Your attitude will be elevated to new heights. Presenter Dr. Steve Sobel is a nationally known motivational speaker, educator, and humorist and continues to teach at the college level, where he has delivered many commencement addresses, and often speaks to school systems as well as corporate and business groups. His book, The Good Times Handbook: Your Guide to Positive Living and an Exciting Life, has been enjoyed by thousands. Cost: $13 for members if pre-paid or at the door, $14 for members if billed, $16 for general admission. Call (413) 773-5463 to register.

GREATER CHICOPEE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

• Jan. 26: Business After Hours, 4:30-6:30 p.m., at the Delaney House, 3 Country Club Road, Holyoke. Hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, raffle prizes, and networking. Luke Baillargeon will be in the Mick starting at 6 p.m., and each person who attends the after-hours event will receive 10% off their bill at the Mick if they stay after the event. Cost: $10 for members, $15 for non-members. Register online at www.chicopeechamber.org.

GREATER EASTHAMPTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

• March 9: Networking by Night, 5-7 p.m., at Nini’s, 124 Cottage St., Easthampton. Sponsored by Web-tactics Inc. Cost: $10 for members, $15 for non-members. Register online at www.easthamptonchamber.org.

• March 17: St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon 2017, noon to 2:30 p.m. at Southampton Country Club, 329 College Highway, Southampton. Sponsored by AZ Storage & Properties, Finck & Perras Insurance Agency, and Taylor Real Estate. Join us for a feast of corned beef and cabbage as we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. This year’s keynote speaker is Northwestern District Attorney Dave Sullivan. Special appearance by The Pioneer Valley Fiddlers. We will also honor the Greater Easthampton Parade Committee Grand Marshals, Mr. and Mrs. Bob Cadieux. We will also recognize 2017 award recipients for the Gallagher Walker Award: Melissa Pike, and the Shamrock Award: Easthampton’s first responders (accepted by Chief Bob Alberti & Chief Motter). Also attending as guests of honor are the 2017 Distinguished Young Women of Greater Easthampton. To register, e-mail the chamber at info@easthamptonchamber.org.

GREATER HOLYOKE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

• Feb. 8: Economic Development Breakfast, 7:15-9 a.m., at the the Summit View Banquet and Meeting House, 555 Northampton St., Holyoke. Sponsored by Goss & McLean Insurance, United Personnel, United Bank, Holyoke Community College, Hadley Printing, and Marcotte Ford. Guest Speakers include Marcos Marerro, director of Economic Development, Holyoke; Mike Sullivan, town administrator, South Hadley; and Mike Vedovelli, director of Economic Development, Chicopee. Hear how our community local leaders seek to cultivate a strong, sustainable, and economically vibrant community. Cost: $23 for members who sign up before Feb. 4; $28 for non-members, walk-ins, or members who sign up after Feb. 4. Register online at www.holyokechamber.com.

• Feb. 15: Chamber After Hours, 5-7 p.m., at the Holyoke Community College PeoplesBank Conference Room at the Kittredge Center, 303 Homestead Ave., Holyoke. Join us for a casual networking experience. Dress for Success will be on hand to collect new and gently worn business attire. Cost: $10 for members, $15 for non-members. Register online at holyokechamber.com.

• March 8: Chamber Coffee Buzz, 7:30-8:30 a.m., at Loomis Communities, Jarvis Avenue, Holyoke. Sponsored by Loomis Communities & United Personnel. The Coffee Buzz series is a morning networking program that provides chamber members and guests the opportunity to make new contacts and exchange business information over a light breakfast. The format includes a 30-second introduction of each guest, the host has a five- to 10-minute promotional opportunity, and rest of the event is mingling. No charge. Register online at www.holyokechamber.com.

• March 15: St. Patrick’s Day Business Breakfast, 7:30-9 a.m., hosted by the Log Cabin, 500 Easthampton Road, Holyoke. Join us for our business breakfast as we celebrate the 2017 St. Patrick’s Parade Committee award winners, the Grand Colleen and her court, local business milestones, and new chamber members. Register by March 3 for discounted price. Visit holyokechamber.com or call (413) 534-3376 for more information.

• March 22: Chamber After Hours, 5-7 p.m., hosted and sponsored by Summit View Banquet and Meeting House, 555 Northampton St., Holyoke. Meet up with your business associates for networking, food, a 50/50 raffle, and door prizes. Stop in for a bite and say hello to our host, Mike Hamel. Cost: $10 for members, $15 for non-members. No invoicing under $20. Register online at www.holyokechamber.com.

• March 24: Leadership Holyoke 2016-17, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Holyoke Medical Center (location subject to change). A series of eight days comprise Leadership Holyoke 2016-17. Faculty members from Holyoke Community College will participate as instructors and facilitators. Community leaders will participate as speakers and discussion leaders. Tuition varies by program and is due at the start of the course. The fee also covers continental breakfasts, the graduation luncheon, and a trip to the State House in Boston. For business people learning to become community leaders, tuition is $600. Call the chamber at (413) 534-3376 for registration information.

GREATER NORTHAMPTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

• Feb. 1: Arrive@5, 5-7 p.m., hosted by Lia Chrysler Dodge Jeep, 263 King St., Northampton. Sponsored by Applied Mortgage, WEEI/Smart Reach, Northeast Solar. Arrive when you can, stay as long as you can. A casual mix and mingle with colleagues and friends. Cost: $10 for members. Register by e-mailing rsvp@explorenorthampton.com.

• March 3: 2017 Annual Meeting, noon to 2 p.m., host to be announced. Sponsored by PeoplesBank. A fun meeting with your chamber colleagues, including chamber trivia, where we’ll test your knowledge of our members. A fun wrap-up of 2016 and preview of 2017. Presentation of the Dan Yacuzzo Community Leadership Award. Cost: $35 for members, $40 for non-members. Register online at www.explorenorthampton.com.

GREATER WESTFIELD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

• Feb. 6: Mayor’s Coffee Hour, 8-9 a.m., at the Holyoke Inn Express, 39 Southampton Road, Westfield. Join us for our monthly Mayor’s Coffee Hour with Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan. Free and open to the public. Call Pam at the Chamber office at (413) 568-1618 to register for this event so we may give our host a head count.

• Feb. 8: After 5 Connection, 5-7 p.m., at Tucker’s Restaurant and Pro Tour & Cruises, 625 College Highway, Southwick. Sponsored by Romeo & Julietta Bags. Bring your business cards and make connections. Refreshments served, and 50/50 raffle to benefit two Citizen’s Scholarships. Cost: free for members, $10 for general admission (cash or credit card).

• Feb. 9: Lunch and Learn: “Robert’s Rules of Order: How to Run an Effective Meeting,” noon to 1:30 p.m., at Storrowton Tavern, 1305 Memorial Dr., West Springfield. Learn how to utilize common rules and procedures for deliberation and debate in order to place the whole room on the same footing. Guest speaker: Robert MacDonald, executive director, Work Opportunity Center Inc. Cost: $35 for members, $45 for general admission.

PROFESSIONAL WOMEN’S CHAMBER

• March 22: March Ladies Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Storrowton Tavern, 1305 Memorial Ave., West Springfield. An afternoon of fun and networking.

QUABOAG HILLS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

• Jan. 25: Michael’s Party Rental After Five, 5-7 p.m., at Michael’s Party Rentals Inc., 1221 South Main St., Palmer. Michael’s Party Rentals is new to Palmer and would love to welcome everyone to a Chamber After 5 meeting in its new home. You will get to see the shocking transformation from what was once an auto-body shop to the company’s new, state-of-the-art warehouse. Mingle between the brand-new showroom and heated tent for cocktails and appetizers. See the newest industry trends by checking out the numerous displays and see what goes into the daily operation of a rental company with a private warehouse tour. Cost: $10 for pre-registered members, $15 for members at the door, $25 for non-members. Register online at www.qhma.com.

SOUTH HADLEY & GRANBY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The annual meeting, previously scheduled for Jan. 24, has been postponed. Rescheduled date to be determined.

SPRINGFIELD REGIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

• Feb. 1: Business@Breakfast: “What’s the Big Deal with Big Data?” 7:15-9 a.m., at the Delaney House, 3 Country Club Road, Holyoke. Rob Madrid, director of Digital Solutions for MassLive Media, will talk about ways to harness the power of digital data to understand your customers and grow your business. Leveraging free website tools like Google Analytics and audience data from marketing campaigns, the digital world provides insight into who your customers are and what ultimately drives their decisions. Cost: $22.50 for members ($25 at the door), $30 for non-members ($35 at the door). Reservations may be made online by visiting www.springfieldregionalchamber.com.

• Feb. 9-March 23: Leadership Institute, 1-4 p.m., at the TD Bank Conference Center, 1441 Main St., Springfield. The 2017 Leadership Institute, designed for mid- and upper-level managers, includes an emphasis on strategies and techniques designed to create high-energy and high-involvement leadership. The institute is a partnership between the Springfield Regional Chamber and Western New England University, with support from MGM Springfield and The Irene E. and George A. Davis Foundation. Tuition is $885 per participant. The institute runs for seven consecutive Thursdays. For questions about the program or the application process, call Jessica Hill at (413) 755-1310.

WEST OF THE RIVER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

• Feb. 1: Wicked Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Hosted by CHD – Cancer House of Hope, 1999 Westfield St., West Springfield. Wicked Wednesdays are monthly social events hosted by various businesses and restaurants, that bring members and non-members together to network in a laid-back atmosphere. For more information about this event, contact the chamber office at (413) 426-3880, or register at www.westoftheriverchamber.com.