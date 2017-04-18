Chamber Corners: Upcoming Events

GREATER CHICOPEE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.chicopeechamber.org

(413) 594-2101

• April 19: Salute Breakfast, 7:15-9 a.m., at the Willits-Hallowell Center, Mount Holyoke College, 50 College Street, South Hadley. Cost: $23 for members, $28 for non-members. Sign up online at www.chicopeechamber.org.

GREATER EASTHAMPTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.easthamptonchamber.org

(413) 527-9414

• May 11: Networking by Night, 5-7 p.m., hosted by Amy’s Place Bar & Grill, 80 Cottage St., Easthampton. Sponsored by Easthampton Savings Bank.

• June 6: Networking by Night, 5-7 p.m. “Move the Mountain” with the Holyoke Chamber of Commerce, hosted by New City Brewery, 180 Pleasant St., Easthampton. Sponsored by Finck & Perras Insurance Agency Inc. and Westfield Bank.

• June 28: Speaker Breakfast: “Why Ping-pong Tables Do Not Define Your Business Culture,” 7:30-9 a.m., hosted by Williston Northampton School, 19 Payson Ave., Easthampton. Featured guest speaker: Tim Retting of Cincinnati-based InTrust. Sponsored by BusinessWest, Easthampton Savings Bank, Finck & Perras Insurance Agency Inc., Innovative Business Systems Inc., United Personnel, and Williston Northampton School.

GREATER HOLYOKE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.holyokechamber.com

(413) 534-3376

• April 19: Chamber After Hours, 5-7 p.m., hosted by Holyoke Hummus Cafe, 285 High St., Holyoke. Meet up with your business associates for networking, food, and a 50/50 raffle. Stop in and check out Holyoke’s newest café. Cost: $10 for members, $15 for non-members. Feel free to bring a door prize. Sign up online at holyokechamber.com.

GREATER NORTHAMPTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.explorenorthampton.com

(413) 584-1900

• May 5: Spring Swizzle Auction, 6:30-10:30 p.m. Hosted by Eastside Grill, Strong Ave., Northampton. Cost: $75. Purchase tickets at www.chamberspringswizzle.com.

• May 10: May Arrive @ 5, 5-7 p.m., at Goggins Real Estate, 79 King St., Northampton. Sponsors: Applied Mortgage, Greenfield Community College Foundation, MassDevelopment, and Northeast Solar. Networking event. Cost: $10 for members.

• May 11: “Google Analytics,” 9-11 a.m., at the Northampton Chamber of Commerce, 99 Pleasant St., Northampton. Presented by SCORE of Western Mass. What is Google Analytics? A free, powerful analytics tool that provides reports showing how visitors found your website and what they did when they got there. It measures the effectiveness of your online and offline marketing campaigns. Pre-registration is required; space is limited. Cost: free.

• May 18: “Intro To QuickBooks,” 9-11 a.m., at the Northampton Chamber of Commerce, 99 Pleasant St., Northampton. Presented by Pioneer Training. This session will cover setting up a new company, invoicing and receiving payments, writing checks, and paying bills. The session will end with a brief introduction to and overview of reports. It is suitable for those who have recently started using QuickBooks and those planning to use it. This session is taught on the PC desktop version, but the basic principles of QuickBooks remain the same for the Windows, Macintosh, and online versions of the program. Be aware that specific details of how to accomplish a task or available features may differ on the different versions, and these differences will not be covered. It is not required, but if you have a laptop or tablet and have QuickBooks installed, you may bring it and follow along. Note: this workshop is designed for training on the basics of QuickBooks and is not intended to troubleshoot problems individuals may currently be experiencing. Those types of questions are better suited to a one-on-one consulting session. Cost: $25 for members, $35 for non-members.

• June 7: June Arrive @ 5, 5-7 p.m., at ConVino, 101 Armory St, Northampton. Sponsors: Keiter Builders and MassDevelopment. Networking event. Cost: $10 for members.

• June 23: “Microsoft Excel: Tips, Tricks & Shortcuts,” 9-11 a.m., at the Northampton Chamber of Commerce, 99 Pleasant St., Northampton. Presented by Pioneer Training. Pre-registration is required; space is limited. To register, visit info@explorenorthampton.com. Cost: $35 for members, $45 for non-members.

GREATER WESTFIELD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.westfieldbiz.org

(413) 568-1618

• April 21: Employment Law Workshop, “A Transition in the Law: Transgender Discrimination,” 8:30-10 a.m., at the Holiday Inn Express, 39 Southampton Road, Westfield. Discrimination based on transgender status or gender identity is a developing area of the law. There has been a lot of debate on the local, state, and national levels over access to bathrooms for transgender individuals. As the public debates this issue, legislators, administrative agencies, and courts are shaping the law that prohibits gender discrimination, including discrimination against transgender individuals. Join Attorney Timothy Netkovick of Royal, P.C. for a roundtable-style seminar to discuss how to navigate the legal landscape of an evolving and challenging area of discrimination law. Cost: free to chamber members, $30 for general admission (cash or credit paid at the door or in advance). Online registration is available at www.westfieldbiz.org. For more information, call Pam at the chamber at (413) 568-1618.

• April 25: Seventh annual Home & Business Show, 4:30-7 p.m., at Tucker’s Restaurant, 625 College Highway, Southwick. Join us for this annual tabletop event in partnership with the Southwick Economic Development Commission. The event is free to the public. Southwick business owners can have a tabletop for $25 per business — one six-foot table with a tablecloth (you are free to bring your own table covering) and a listing in the show program provided you register by the deadline, April 7. For information and an application, visit southwickma.info or call (413) 304-6100.

• May 1: Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce, May Mayor’s Coffee Hour, 8-9 a.m., hosted by Amelia Park Ice Arena, 21 South Broad St., Westfield. Join us for our monthly Coffee Hour with Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan. This event is free and open to the public. Call the chamber office at (413) 568-1618 to register for this event so we may give our host a head count.

• May 5: “What to Expect at the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination,” 8:30-10 a.m., hosted by Holiday Inn Express, 39 Southampton Road, Westfield. Imagine one afternoon an envelope from the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination (MCAD) arrives in the mail. You are filled with dread as you discover that a former employee has filed a complaint alleging discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. Now what? Join Attorney Timothy Netkovick of Royal, P.C. for a workshop to discuss what to expect at the MCAD. Cost: free for members, $30 for non-members (cash or credit paid at the door or in advance). Light refreshments will be served. Online registration is available at www.westfieldbiz.org. For more information, call Pam at the chamber at (413) 568-1618.

• May 10: May After 5 Connection, 5-7 p.m., hosted by Armbrook Village, 551 North Road, Westfield. Cost: free for members, $10 for non-members (cash or credit paid at the door). Refreshments will be served, and a 50/50 raffle will benefit the chamber’s CSF – Dollars for Scholars fund. Online registration is available at www.westfieldbiz.org. For more information, call Pam at the chamber at (413) 568-1618.

• May 22: The chamber’s 56th annual golf tournament, 10 a.m., the Ranch Golf Club, Southwick. Sponsors: Whip City Fiber, SealRyt Corp., Westfield Bank, Baystate Noble Hospital. Along with a round of golf, bid at the live auction to benefit three $500 student scholarships and win some raffles. Online registration, along with information on sponsorships and foursomes, are available at www.westfieldbiz.org. For more information, call Pam at the chamber at (413) 568-1618.

PROFESSIONAL WOMEN’S CHAMBER

www.myonlinechamber.com

(413) 787-1555

• April 22: Professional Women’s Chamber, Headline Luncheon Series, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at Storrowton Tavern Carriage House, 1305 Memorial Ave., West Springfield. “Maintaining Sanity: The Journey Toward Work-life Balance” is a panel discussion featuring Patricia Fay, an assistant vice president and actuary of strategic planning and analysis at MassMutual and the insurer’s 2015 Working Mother of the Year.

SPRINGFIELD REGIONAL CHAMBER

www.springfieldregionalchamber.com

(413) 755-1310

• April 19: After 5, in partnership with the West of the River Chamber of Commerce, 5-7 p.m., at BMW of West Springfield, 1712 Riverdale St., West Springfield.

• April 20: Leadership Institute Graduation, 6-9 p.m., at the Springfield Sheraton, One Monarch Place, Springfield.

• April 26: Beacon Hill Summit, noon to 1 p.m., hosted by the Massachusetts State House, co-hosted by state Sen. James Welch and state Rep. Aaron Vega. Sponsorship opportunities are available. E-mail events@springfieldregionalchamber.com for information.

• May 3: Business@Breakfast, 7:15-9 a.m., hosted by Chez Josef, 176 Shoemaker Lane, Agawam. Featuring Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster’s editor at large, who will speak about trending words, Merriam-Webster’s sassy tweets, and some of the 1,000 new words recently added to the dictionary. Cost: $22.50 for members in advance ($25 at the door), $30 for non-members in advance ($35 at the door).

• May 10: Lunch ‘n’ Learn, “The Trump Effect: Potential Impact on Employer Mandates,” 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., hosted by Lattitude, 1338 Memorial Ave., West Springfield. Presented by attorney Amelia Holstrom of Skoler, Abbott & Presser. Cost: $25 for members in advance ($30 at the door), $35 for non-members ($40 at the door).

• May 17: Speed Networking, 3:30-5 p.m., hosted by Lattitude, 1338 Memorial Ave., West Springfield. Cost: $20 for members in advance ($25 at the door), $30 for non-members in advance ($35 at the door).

• May 23: Professional Women’s Chamber Woman of the Year Celebration, 5:30 p.m., hosted by Storrowton Tavern Carriage House, 1305 Memorial Ave., West Springfield.

• May 30: Pastries, Politics, and Policy, 8-9 a.m., hosted by TD Bank Conference Center, 1441 Main St., Springfield. Cost: $15 for members ($20 at the door), $25 for non-members in advance ($30 at the door). Sponsorship opportunities are available. Register online for events at www.springfieldregionalchamber.com or e-mail events@springfieldregionalchamber.com for more information.

WEST OF THE RIVER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.ourwrc.com

(413) 426-3880

• April 19:A Multi-chamber Wicked Wednesday, 5-7 p.m., hosted by BMW of West Springfield. Wicked Wednesdays are monthly social events, hosted by various businesses and restaurants, that bring members and non-members together to network in a laid-back atmosphere. For more information about this event, contact the chamber office at (413) 426-3880 or register at www.westoftheriverchamber.com.

• April 25: Lunch N Learn Seminar, “Emerging Workforce Study,” noon to 1:30 p.m., hosted by Carriage House at Storrowton Tavern, West Springfield. Enjoy lunch while learning about our economy’s emerging workforce. This study was done over a three-year time frame. Join us to hear all of the results. Cost: $30 per member or guest. Register online at www.westoftheriverchamber.com. For for more information, contact the chamber office at (413) 426-3880 or info@westoftheriverchamber.com.

• May 3: Wicked Wednesday and grand re-opening, 5:30-7:30 p.m., hosted by Curry Printing/Fast Signs, West Springfield. Wicked Wednesdays are monthly social events, hosted by various businesses and restaurants, that bring members and non-members together to network in a laid-back atmosphere. For more information about this event, contact the chamber office at (413) 426-3880 or register at www.westoftheriverchamber.com.

• May 10: Job Fair 2017, 3-7 p.m., hosted by Crestview Country Club, 281 Shoemaker Lane, Agawam. The town of Agawam and the West of the River Chamber will be hosting a local job fair. West Springfield and Agawam businesses, along with other employment opportunities, will be showcased. This event is free and open to the public. To be a participating vendor, register online at www.westoftheriverchamber.com.

• May 18: Networking Lunch, noon to 1:30 p.m., hosted by Lattitude in West Springfield. Members or guests of members may attend. Enjoy a sit-down lunch while networking with fellow chamber members. Each attendee will get a chance to offer a brief sales pitch. The only cost to attend is the cost of lunch. Attendees will order off the menu and pay separately the day of the event. We cannot invoice you for these events. For more information or to register, visit www.westoftheriverchamber.com or contact the chamber office at (413) 426-3880 or info@westoftheriverchamber.com.