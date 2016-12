SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Regional Chamber will hold its January Business@Breakfast on Jan. 4, featuring a focus on success, happiness, and humor, featuring keynote speaker Dr. Steve Sobel.

The breakfast will also feature salutes to Anne Thomas, new president/CEO, Glenmeadow Retirement, and the the Zoo at Forest Park.

The event, to take place at the Carriage House at Storrowton Tavern in West Springfield, will begin with networking at 7:15 a.m., with the program beginning at 7:55 p.m.