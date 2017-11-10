CHD Cancer House of Hope to Hold Luminaria Event on Nov. 16

WEST SPRINGFIELD — A Night of Light, the CHD Cancer House of Hope’s annual luminaria fund-raising event, returns to the green at Storrowton Village on the grounds of the Eastern States Exposition on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. Storrowton Tavern will serve hot chocolate.

For the event, hundreds of luminaria bags are lit and placed on the green to remember those lost to cancer and honor those who are survivors. Luminaria bags cost $5 each and can be personally inscribed in honor of a friend or loved one. Bag purchases help the Cancer House of Hope continue its mission of offering comfort and care at no cost to those affected by cancer, their caregivers, and their families. To dedicate a luminaria bag, visit www.chd.org/luminaria.

“A Night of Light is a beautiful evening of music, remembrance, and hope to honor friends and loved ones while supporting the many programs and services offered by CHD Cancer House of Hope,” said Joseph Kane, program director. “Things went so well at last year’s event that we were thrilled when Storrowton Village offered to provide the venue again in-kind. A Night of Light is an important annual fund-raiser for the house, and this year, Advanced Restoration Group in Easthampton is our presenting sponsor for the event. With the generous support of Advanced Restoration Group and our other community partners, we can leverage the energy created by A Night of Light, over and over.”