Chemetal Installs Solar PV System in Partnership with Solect Energy

EASTHAMPTON — Chemetal, a manufacturer of metal designs and laminates, has partnered with Solect Energy of Hopkinton to install a 201.6-kilowatt solar-energy system on the roof of its Easthampton manufacturing plant. The array consists of 560 photovoltaic (PV) panels, which are projected to produce 210,686 kilowatt hours of energy annually. Chemetal anticipates the array will provide up to 33% of its facility’s annual electricity use.

Solect carefully examined Chemetal’s energy-usage patterns and other factors in order to design the optimum solar-energy system. Solect then worked to make sure that Chemetal would achieve maximum ROI through myriad solar incentives. Chemetal is projected to save approximately $25,000 annually on its electricity bill, and is able to take advantage of state and federal tax and financial incentives, including SRECs (solar renewable-energy certificates), which are financial incentives based on the amount of solar energy the system generates. Electrical utility providers in Massachusetts purchase SRECs to help them meet their state-mandated goals of a percentage of power coming from renewable-energy sources.

“We began seriously considering solar when we doubled the size of our facility in 2016,” said Geoff Schaefer, creative director and president of Chemetal. “The incentives, including tax credits and accelerated depreciation, were beneficial, as was the opportunity to reduce our carbon footprint with renewable energy. Solect did a great job making a complicated proposition clear and straightforward. Their pricing was competitive, and they were very helpful in shepherding us through the process.”

Chemetal is one of the world’s largest sources of metal designs and laminates for commercial and residential building projects. The 50-year-old, family-owned business has a strong commitment to green practices. Many of its metal products are made entirely of aluminum, the most recycled material on the planet. Some of its aluminum finishes contain up to 85% recycled content, offering builders and architects LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) credits. LEED is the most widely used third-party verification for green buildings.