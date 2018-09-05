Top Page Banner

Daily News

Chris Myhrum Selected Among Best Lawyers in America for 2018

By 5

SPRINGFIELD — The Law Office of Christopher B. Myhrum announced that Myhrum was selected for the 2018 edition of Best Lawyers in America in the practice areas of environmental and environmental litigation.

This is the 27th year Myhrum has been selected for this honor. He has also been recognized by his peers for the highest level of professional excellence as AV Preeminent (2002 to present) and as a Massachusetts Super Lawyer (2001 to present).

Tags:

Related Posts

Massachusetts Adds 6,700 Jobs in November

By

UMass Amherst Receives $1.1 Million Grant for Large Battery Project

By

Springfield Regional Chamber Speed Networking Slated for March 29

By