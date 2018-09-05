Chris Myhrum Selected Among Best Lawyers in America for 2018

SPRINGFIELD — The Law Office of Christopher B. Myhrum announced that Myhrum was selected for the 2018 edition of Best Lawyers in America in the practice areas of environmental and environmental litigation.

This is the 27th year Myhrum has been selected for this honor. He has also been recognized by his peers for the highest level of professional excellence as AV Preeminent (2002 to present) and as a Massachusetts Super Lawyer (2001 to present).