Christine Maiwald to Lead Unify Against Bullying

EAST LONGMEADOW — Edward Zemba, president of Unify Against Bullying, has announced that Christine Maiwald of Agawam has been named executive director of the nonprofit agency.

Maiwald, who assumes the position immediately, had been a member of the Unify Board of Directors for the past two years.

“Chris brought a tremendous amount of passion, energy and heart to Unify the first day she became involved,” said Zemba. “To have her fill the position of executive director represents a transformative step forward for our young and ambitious organization. With Chris at the forefront of Unify, our potential to make a difference in the lives of local children and schools is truly unlimited.”

In her previous position as corporate administrator for Renaissance Advisory Services, LLC, of Ludlow, Maiwald was an integral part of the firm and was responsible for the day-to-day operations, accounts payable, event planning and corporate branding.

Maiwald says her passion to fight against bullying and her love for community led her to step away from her responsibilities at Renaissance Advisory Services to pursue the next chapter in her life and career.

“I’m passionate about educating children and adults about the devastating effects bullying can have; bullying is not confined to school or to social media. It exists in the home and workplace, too,” said Maiwald. “In just three short years, Unify Against Bullying has been able to raise enough funds to award grants to 15 individuals and organizations whose mission it is to spread the anti-bullying message through education, acts of kindness, support and awareness.”Maiwald and her husband, Werner, were chosen by the Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce as the 2017 “Citizens of the Year” for their philanthropic work. She sits on the Board of the East of the River 5 Town Chamber, is a member of the Greater Westfield, Springfield Regional, West of the River and Massachusetts Chambers of Commerce. She was also, until recently, an Ambassador for Dress for Success.

In addition, Maiwald volunteers for Revitalize CDC, The Galaxy Community Council, Wicked in Pink, the Brightside Toy Drive, and the Friends of Wilbraham Senior Center Fashion Show.

She previously served as a member of the Sisters of Providence Elder Life program and “Catch the Spirit” committee and Baystate VNA Hospice.