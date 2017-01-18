Click Workspace Premieres Music Series with ‘Exploratory Devices’

NORTHAMPTON — Click Workspace’s new home on Market Street was built to not only serve its growing co-working community, but to help fill the void in small performance venues in downtown Northampton. Since last spring, Click’s flexible, artwork-filled space has been serving the need for 100-seat and smaller rooms with a growing roster of performance and literary events. Now the venue introduces its own series, Click Music, which invites audiences to up-close encounters with artists experimenting with their music making.

Click Music premieres on Thursday, Jan. 26 in the first-floor event space at 9½ Market St. The 7 p.m. concert, titled “Exploratory Devices,” features a double bill shared by George Langford (of the band Javelin) and Noam Schatz’s 3rdness. Click Music is curated by Anand Nayak and sponsored in part by Downtown Sounds.

Armed with several Critter & Guitari Kaleidoloops, Langford creates textural sonic collages and invites listeners to a hands-on and improvisatory affair. Langford began Javelin with his cousin Tom Van Buskirk in 2005, and their eclectic music focuses mostly on a mellow electropop/’80s synth style. The band has played hundreds of events, including Lollapalooza. Their production techniques have a history of fostering audience participation, and that will also be encouraged in Langford’s solo set.

3rdness is the nom de noise of Noam Schatz, a veteran of the Valley music scene, usually found behind the drums of rock bands such as the Capitulators and Endless Mike (Schatz has also played with local luminaries Mobius Band, Meathawk and the Meathawks, the Sometimes, and the Sun Parade). He engages in circuit bending, the art of destruction, purposefully breaking toy keyboards and drum machines until they unveil compelling new sounds.

Tickets are available at the door for $10 cash. Beer and wine will be available.