CLICK Workspace Welcomes Sofia Nardi as Member Advocate

NORTHAMPTON — CLICK Workspace, a co-working space located in downtown Northampton, announced the hiring of Sofia Nardi as a new member advocate.

Nardi is a recent graduate of Bay Path University, where she double-majored in small business development and marketing, graduating summa cum laude. At CLICK, she manages all administrative functions, including financial accounting, office operations, purchasing, and troubleshooting routine problems with equipment and maintenance. Serving as the first point of contact for all inquiries and visitors, she aims to ensure a welcoming environment.

As the member advocate, Nardi facilitates the continued growth of CLICK’s membership by managing all communications within the organization and beyond. This includes maintaining website infrastructure, curating monthly e-mail newsletter content, managing the social-media presence of the organization, and actively marketing the firm in the immediate community and beyond. She is responsible for building and maintaining a strong relationship with CLICK members as well as assisting them in collaborating and expanding their personal networks. Through her work, she aids CLICK in its mission to foster co-working, culture, and community in the broader Northampton area.