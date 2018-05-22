Colony Club Closes Its Doors After 103 Years

SPRINGFIELD — The venerable Colony Club in Tower Square shut its doors on Monday after more than a century.

Joseph Collins, a Springfield attorney the club has retained to handle its closing, told the Republican that the club, which was down to 215 members from 300 in 2015, had been struggling financially for some time, and its leaders were concerned it would not be able to pay its bills come summer, a traditionally slow time for the social club.

The Colony Club was founded in 1915. First located in a home on Maple Street, the club moved to Baystate West, now Tower Square, when that structure opened in the early 1970s.