Comcast Business Expands Portfolio with VoiceEdge Select

SPRINGFIELD — Comcast Business announced a new addition to its voice-solutions portfolio: VoiceEdge Select. Designed specifically for small businesses, VoiceEdge Select is a cloud-based phone service with a full set of standard and advanced calling features, a mobile app, and business-grade phones priced affordably by the seat.

Comcast Business’ VoiceEdge Select includes all of the traditional calling features small businesses expect but also includes, at no additional cost, advanced features such as automated attendant, hunt groups, simultaneous ring, and readable voice mail. Business-grade Panasonic phones are included with the cost of the service, and customers can select from cordless and desk phone options. The service is delivered over Comcast’s nationwide network.

“Small businesses are the heart of the American economy, and they need services that can help them better serve their customers and compete against larger brands. VoiceEdge Select gives them professional call handling and an easy-to-use portal and mobile application, letting them tailor the service to their needs to ensure they never miss a call in or out of the office,” said John Guillaume, vice president, Product Management & UX at Comcast Business.

Comcast’s technicians will provide installation and instruction for customers to get them up and running quickly. Businesses can keep their existing phone number, and with the mobile app, employees can receive and make calls from any device, including their desk phone, mobile phone, or home phone, using their business-caller ID. Because the service is in the cloud and managed through an intuitive online portal, upgrades and configuration changes can be made easily without requiring an IT staff.

“Services like VoiceEdge Select are leveling the playing field for small businesses by giving them access to capabilities similar to those of large enterprises,” said Diane Myers, senior research director, IHS Markit. “The advanced call features and inherent flexibility of VoiceEdge Select will be attractive to small businesses looking to gain a competitive advantage, easily scale alongside business needs, and better manage their infrastructure and costs.”