Community Gathers Today to Launch Connecticut River Conservancy

GREENFIELD — Today, April 12, the Connecticut River Conservancy (CRC), formerly the Connecticut River Watershed Council, will host a launch party to officially kick off the next era of the organization. Community members from any of the four Connecticut River states are invited to join CRC staff, trustees, and members to learn more about this change and celebrate this unique moment in the organization’s history. The free, family-friendly event will be held at the Arts Block, 289 Main St., Greenfield, from 4 to 7 p.m. Event participants will enjoy live music, refreshments, cash bar, photo booth, and more.

The Connecticut River Conservancy, founded in 1952, is headquartered in Greenfield. This year, it celebrates 65 years of serving the entire Connecticut River and its watershed, which includes tributary rivers and streams throughout Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.

“Our rivers are a public resource — they literally belong to all of us, and we are all entrusted with their care,” said CRC Executive Director Andrew Fisk. “But they won’t stay clean and full of life simply because we want them to. It will take all of us working together to preserve and protect them. If you care about the future of our rivers, we invite you to join us. Your rivers need you now more than ever.”

To learn more about CRC, or to join the effort and help protect the region’s rivers, visit www.ctriver.org.