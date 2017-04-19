Community Supporters to Gather on Derby Day to Benefit Square One

SPRINGFIELD — On May 6 at 4:30 p.m. the Colony Club in Springfield will the setting for hats, horses and hors d’oeuvres to celebrate the 143nd Annual Kentucky Derby.

Presented by the Gaudreau Group and Northeast IT, with sponsorship support from Nuvo Bank, American International College (AIC), the Colony Club and others, the event will raise much-needed funds for Square One’s programs and services.

“Short of heading to Church Hill Downs, we cannot think of any better way to enjoy the derby,” said Kristine Allard, chief Development & Communications officer for Square One. “We are so grateful to our sponsors and guests for joining us for what promises to be a great party, in support of the work Square One does every day to support at-risk children and families.”

Tickets are $45 in advance and $50 at the door. The event will include big screen monitors to enjoy the race, hearty hors d’oeuvres, and a complimentary mint julep. Prizes will be awarded for the best Derby attire. Tickets may be purchased via Eventbrite or by contacting Heather at Inspired Marketing at (413) 303-0101.

Since 1883, Square One has been committed to ensuring that all children and families have the opportunity to succeed at school, at work, and in life by providing educational programs, family support services, health and fitness resources, and a voice in the community. Square One knows that children grow up to become better educated and more successful academically, emotionally and socially when they have high-quality early education, nurturing adults to care for them, and a safe and healthy community in which to live. At the core of everything they do is the belief, confirmed by research, that children who begin learning early become better learners for life.