Conklin Office Furniture Broadens Product Offerings

HOLYOKE — Conklin Office Furniture announced it is partnering with Canadian brand Groupe Lacasse, a leader in the business furniture manufacturing industry.

“This partnership allows for us to stay competitive by offering our clients a range of products that cater to the education, government, healthcare, and, of course, office markets,” saids Michael Morin, Conklin’s marketing and communications coordinator.

The partnership has also driven Conklin’s expansion and redesign of its showrooms and design center. “We really want to create a space where clients can come in with ideas they’ve seen on TV, Instagram, and in design magazines and say, ‘make my office look like this,’” Morin noted. “There’s a real desire now to have workspaces that reflect a company’s brand or culture.”