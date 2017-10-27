Connecticut Airport Authority Seeks Development Proposals for Site

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The Connecticut Airport Authority is seeking developers to enter into a long-term land lease to develop, operate, and maintain commercial property owned by Bradley International Airport located on a vacant, 4.8-acre parcel on Ella Grasso Turnpike.

A pre-proposal meeting will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. in the Human Resources Conference Room located at 334 Ella Grasso Turnpike, Suite 100, Windsor Locks.

Full copies of the request for proposal may be downloaded by clicking here, or by e-mailing procurement@ctairports.org.