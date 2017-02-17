Connecticut River Watershed Council Announces Upcoming Projects

GREENFIELD — While the future of national environmental priorities is unclear, the Connecticut River Watershed Council (CRWC) will keep a close watch on proposed changes at the national level and remain focused on local successes at home. Founded in 1952, CRWC is a nonprofit advocacy organization dedicated to protecting rivers across the four-state Connecticut River watershed.

CRWC has many projects lined up in 2017, working with local farms, family businesses, and towns on projects that improve the health of area rivers and strengthen communities. Despite differences between states, CRWC has one unifying goal of clean, healthy rivers for all.

“Every year, our goal is to make real, on-the-ground improvements throughout the watershed,” said CRWC Executive Director Andrew Fisk. “Our job is to find environmental problems and help solve them. We do that by bringing money, expertise, and commitment to the table. Thanks to all our funders, partners, members, and volunteers who help make these projects possible.”

Some of CRWC’s anticipated projects in Massachusetts in 2017 include efforts to restore populations of endangered mussels with citizen scientists; remove invasive water chestnut plants; remain involved in hydroelectric relicensing of at least nine facilities on the Connecticut River and tributaries in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont; create new campsites for paddlers along the main-stem Connecticut River; increase bacteria monitoring and reporting across all four river states beyond the 156 locations already online; and remove tons more trash from the rivers during the 21st annual Source to Sea Cleanup on Sept. 22-23.

The Connecticut River Watershed Council works to protect the watershed from source to sea. To learn more about CRWC, or to make a contribution to help protect area rivers, visit www.ctriver.org or call (413) 772-2020, ext. 202.