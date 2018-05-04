Consolidated Health Plans Welcomes James Ocampo

SPRINGFIELD — Consolidated Health Plans (CHP) has hired insurance and financial-services executive James Ocampo, who will lead development, sales growth, earnings growth, strategy development, and operational execution across the company’s emerging Group and Voluntary Benefits line of products. Ocampo will also be responsible for developing and maintaining affiliations with private exchanges, enrollment systems, benefit-administration platforms, and third-party administrators.

Ocampo, who holds an MBA in finance and strategy from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, will drive the development and implementation of CHP’s newest business venture.

“I’m tremendously excited for this opportunity to work at CHP, a leader in the healthcare space, to build a group and voluntary benefits business from the ground up,” said Ocampo. “Backed by the financial strength of Berkshire Hathaway, CHP is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this growth opportunity in the marketplace, by providing a simple, engaging, and digitally focused customer-engagement experience that will differentiate CHP from its competitors in the employee benefits space.”

Ocampo came to CHP following a five-year tenure at MassMutual, where he served as vice president of Worksite Insurance, responsible for strategy and operations of voluntary and executive benefit products, and developed MassMutual’s benefit enrollment and administration platform, BeneClick! Prior to MassMutual, he was the senior director of Strategy & Analytics at Optum subsidiary Executive Health Resources, a division of UnitedHealth Group. He also has considerable experience in management consulting and business development, serving a variety of Fortune 500 clients in the communications, healthcare, and life-sciences industries.

“CHP has high expectations for James as we build our world-class group and voluntary employee benefit program,” said Drew DiGiorgio, CHP’s president and CEO. “James’ skills and leadership will lead CHP’s strategic execution and innovation within the voluntary-benefits space.”