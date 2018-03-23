Consultant on Fraggle Rock’s Doozers to Speak at Bay Path March 27

LONGMEADOW — The Doozers are creatures from the Jim Henson TV show Fraggle Rock, which aired in the 1980s. In those days, the Doozers were builders. In 2014, four of the Doozer kids, known as the Pod Squad, debuted as inventors, engineers, designers, and problem solvers for the Doozer Creek app.

Doozer Creek is a self-sustainable community located just outside of human view. These adventurous, three-inch, green characters, utilizing their ingenuity, take their audience on a journey to solve a wide range of engineering, community, and business challenges. Along the way, they sometimes get assistance from a professor, adults around town, or the team at Doozer Depot.

Presenter Stephen Brand was the educational consultant on the production team that developed the characters, scripts, problems to be solved, techniques, tools, and more. At a talk on Tuesday, March 27 at Bay Path University, he will share the production process and talk about how educators, parents, and others who interact with children can help kids be Doozer problem-solvers now and in the future.

Participants will learn tips and strategies on how to teach children problem-solving skills. This event is free and open to the public, and begins at 7 p.m. in Breck Suite in Wright Hall on Bay Path’s Longmeadow campus.

Brand has a master’s degree in interactive technology in education from Harvard University and a bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University in multimedia design and production. Over the years, he has developed educational experiences around the theme of science and creativity for kids and adults at the Boston Museum of Science and Liberty Science Center in New Jersey, and was the opening president of the National Inventors Hall of Fame in Akron, Ohio, where he nationally launched Camp Invention.