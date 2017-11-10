Cooley Dickinson Launches Trees of Love & Thanksgiving Fund-raiser

NORTHAMPTON — Over the years, holiday lights have illuminated the grounds of Cooley Dickinson Hospital while providing funds for numerous projects that support the healthcare needs of the community. Through a donation of $15 or more per individual, community members can designate a light in honor or memory of someone through the Friends of Cooley Dickinson’s annual Trees of Love & Thanksgiving.

This year, funds will support pediatric rehabilitation services, providing specialized equipment for children with developmental delays or who are recovering from injuries. In addition, funds will again provide infant car beds, which are critical to ensuring the safe transport of underweight babies. This year’s fund-raising goal is $15,000.

Over more than two decades, Trees of Love campaigns have raised more than $300,000, providing funding for pediatric rooms in the hospital’s Emergency Department, an infusion bay in the Mass General Cancer Center at Cooley Dickinson, and 3D mammography.

A lighting ceremony will be held on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 4:30 p.m. in the Healing Garden. A reception will follow in the Kittredge Surgery Center waiting area with refreshments and music by the Horse Mountain Jazz Band.

Those wishing to donate can pick up a form at any hospital information desk or download one at www.cooleydickinson.org/volunteer/trees-of-love-thanksgiving. In addition to lights on the trees in the Healing Garden, names of those being honored and remembered are posted in the corridor adjacent to the Hospital’s main lobby.

Trees of Love & Thanksgiving is a project of the Friends of Cooley Dickinson (formerly the Cooley Dickinson Hospital Auxiliary) and Pastoral Care.