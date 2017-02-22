Cooper’s Mardi Gras Party to Benefit Parish Cupboard

AGAWAM — On Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m., Cooper’s Gifts Apparel Home at 161 Main St. in Agawam will host a Mardi Gras event that will help fill the shelves at the Parish Cupboard while spotlighting unique local businesses.

“Cooper’s Parties with Purpose have become legendary. This event will allow other fine businesses here in our area to shine with us, and we can all have fun and do good for those in need,” said owner Kate Gourde.

Fat Tuesday is known to be a day of indulgence before Lent begins. The theme of this event is “Luxuries & Indulgences.” Cooper’s and the participating businesses will offer a variety of prizes for raffle. Guests will receive one drawing entry for every non-perishable food item they donate. Additional drawing entries may be purchased, with all proceeds going to the Parish Cupboard.

“This area is home to so many top-notch businesses, and this is a terrific opportunity to introduce our guests to what our neighborhood has to offer,” Gourde said. Guests will enjoy spa services by Massage Haven & Abella’s Skin, Lash & Nail Boutique, and wine and cheese.

Free childcare will also be provided. “We don’t want moms to feel like they have to miss this great event because they can’t find a sitter. Bring the kids, and we’ll have staff on hand to keep them busy while you enjoy yourself,” Gourde said.

Cooper’s will offer a spring chiffon top ($25 value) as a free gift with a $30 purchase, while supplies last (limit one top per customer). In the event of inclement weather, the Mardi Gras Party will be postponed to Wednesday, March 1.