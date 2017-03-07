Country Bank Announces New Branch Managers

WARE — Country Bank announced that Blair Robidoux has been appointed branch manager of the West Street Office. It also welcomes two new branch managers to its Retail Banking Division — Elise Kowal and Melissa Mann.

Blair has been with the bank for 12 years and began her career as a teller before working her way up to branch manager. Robidoux’s strong operational and management skills along with her desire to help people, provides exceptional leadership at one of the bank’s busiest offices.

Kowal is located at the West Brookfield Office and has been in banking for more than eight years. She began her career at Country Bank as a teller and worked her way to a teller supervisor position before moving to the bank’s Corporate Risk Department. She will graduate this summer from Western New England University, where she is studying for her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. “I love working with people, educating others, and providing encouragement and guidance in reaching their professional and financial goals,” she said.

Mann will work in the Belchertown Office. She has been in the banking industry for 14 years in various positions in Western Mass. and Central Conn., most recently at PeoplesBank in Sixteen Acres. She is a graduate of Belchertown High School. Relocations, family needs, and professional development have brought her back to Belchertown.

“As a branch manager, I’m most proud of the personal connections that my team builds with our customers,” she said. “We want our customers to know just how much we appreciate them.”