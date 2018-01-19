Country Bank Assists Quaboag Valley Community Development Corp.

WARE — Country Bank announced that it donated $50,000 to the Quaboag Valley Community Development Corp. (QVCDC) to support its commitment to economic development and helping small businesses grow and prosper in the Quaboag Hills Region. The QVCDC offers many programs to help small businesses, including training programs such as computer courses, how to write a business plan, or individual consulting, in addition to offering small-business loans.

“We want to acknowledge and express our deep appreciation for this major donation. Country Bank’s support of Quaboag Valley Community Development Corporation reflects their deep commitment to the community and support for activities that are designed to strengthen the business fabric of the region and improve the day-to-day lives of Quaboag region residents,” said Sheila Cuddy, QVCDC executive director.

To learn more about how the QVCDC might be able to assist your business, visit qvcdc.org.