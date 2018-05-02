Country Bank Donates $15,000 to Domestic Violence Task Force

WARE — Country Bank announced that it recently donated $15,000 to the Ware River Valley Domestic Violence Task Force to support its continued commitment to helping those in need in the Quaboag Hills Region.

“Country Bank’s donation has been the foundation of all local domestic-violence services at Valley Human Services of BHN Inc. in the Quaboag Hills,” said Jac Patrissi, director of Domestic Violence Services at Valley Human Services. “Their funds have been the seed money and remain the match for programs now supported by municipal, state, and federal dollars. We literally would not have our team preventing and responding to domestic violence in our region without Country Bank.”

Added Shelley Regin, senior vice president, Marketing at Country Bank and advisory board member of Valley Human Services of BHN, “having the right resources is critical in rural locations where transportation can also impact the availability of assistance. We know that Jac and her team help with all the necessary means to help those who reach out for support and guidance, which may also include transportation if needed. Their work changes lives for the better, and we are proud to support their program funding needs.”