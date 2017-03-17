Country Bank Partners with Friends of the Homeless

WARE — Country Bank recently partnered with Friends of the Homeless and made a donation of $5,000 to help support this organization in the heart of Springfield. The bank’s community volunteer program also sends volunteers every month to assist with meal services.

“The Friends of the Homeless and the work they do in the community go hand in hand with Country Bank’s mission to help make a difference in the lives of others,” said Paul Scully, president and CEO of Country Bank.

Friends of the Homeless is more than just an emergency shelter for those experiencing homelessness. It offers three community meals daily, 365 days a year. In addition, it asssists low-income individuals with permanent housing, and provides a resource center with computers and training support at its Worthington Street location. Case managers are also available to help clients with any health concerns or questions they may have.