Country Bank Promotes Debra Cole to First VP of Operations

WARE — Country Bank President and CEO Paul Scully announced that Debra Cole has been promoted to first vice president of Operations. She has been with Country Bank for 33 years, beginning her career there as a file clerk. Over the years, she has held various roles within the Operations area, where her experience and expertise has allowed her to transition seamlessly into her new position.

“We are thrilled to have Deb in this role and know that she will continue to advance the bank’s technology and streamline processes to ensure our customers continue to experience the highest quality that banking has to offer,” said Mary McGovern, CFO of Country Bank.

Cole graduated from the New England School for Financial Studies and the American Bankers Assoc. Stonier Graduate School of Banking. She received high honors while at Stonier and also earned a Wharton Leadership Certification. She is currently a student at Springfield Technical Community College and will complete her degree in business administration in 2018.

“I am passionate about solving problems and improving processes,” Cole said. “I also truly enjoy helping those that I work with grow in their positions and seeing them succeed and advance in their careers.”

Cole has volunteered numerous hours over the years at the Relay for Life event in Belchertown and supports the American Cancer Society annually.