Country Bank Supports QVCDC with $50,000 Donation

WARE — Country Bank announced it has donated $50,000 to the Quaboag Valley Community Development Corp., to assist the QVCDC in its commitment to economic development and helping small businesses grow and prosper in the Quaboag Hills region.

The QVCDC offers many programs to help small businesses, including training programs such as computer courses, how to write a business plan, or individual consulting, in addition to offering small-business loans.

“We’re delighted to be able to support our local CDC and all of the work that Sheila and her team does to make Ware and the surrounding towns thrive,” said Paul Scully, president and CEO of Country Bank.