Country Bank Supports Senior Centers and Food Pantries

WARE — Community outreach has been part of the mission of Country Bank since its inception in 1850. Now, during this season of giving, the bank announced its support to organizations whose missions are similar — helping friends and neighbors in area communities.

Recently, donations were made to local senior centers and food pantries within the Country Bank market area, totaling more than $66,000. These donations are made without restriction for those necessary items that may not be met within annual budgets.

“We have been contacted by directors of the centers with comments such as, ‘now we can afford to get that new refrigerator we have been needing all year,’ or ‘now we can fill our shelves with items that so many local families are in need of,’” said Shelley Regin, the bank’s senior vice president, Marketing. “Supporting organizations such as the senior centers and food pantries is a way for us to reach many families in a meaningful way, and we are very pleased to be able to assist in this way.”

In addition to its monetary gifts that are made annually, Country Bank also sends teams of volunteers to help out at events such as the Ware Community Thanksgiving Dinner, or serving dinner at Friends of the Homeless and Trinity Episcopal Church’s monthly community dinner. In the coming weeks, they will also be seen throughout the area ringing the Salvation Army bell.

The bank’s volunteer team keeps busy throughout the year, Regin said, but during the holiday season, there is always an extra-special feeling for them when they give back to their towns.