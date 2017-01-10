Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

Franklin Superior Court

Joan Connors and Sean Connors v. Claude Borowsky, Pioneer Spine & Sports Physicians, Erik S. Rhodes, Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Michael DeBusk, Baystate Medical Center, Christopher J. Ladner, Greenfield Radiology Associates, Stephen H. Fox, and Baystate Medical Practices

Allegation: Medical malpractice: $2,082,250

Filed: 12/9/16

Hampden District Court

Cheryl Roda v. Staples Inc.

Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $24,999

Filed: 11/30/16

Hampden Superior Court

Arlene Lizak v. Aspen Dental and Patrick Dermesropian, DDS

Allegation: Medical malpractice, wrongful death: $75,000

Filed: 12/1/16

Timothy J. Jansen Jr., personal representative of the estate of Patricia Ann DiCarlo v. Richard B. Wait, MD

Allegation: Medical malpractice, wrongful death

Filed: 12/5/16

Renia Copeland v. Alert Ambulance Service Inc.

Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $200,000

Filed: 12/7/16

Olga Rodriguez v. Mount Holyoke Management, LLC and Cathedral Hill Housing Corp.

Allegation: Personal injury: $43,299.03

Filed: 12/7/16

Mary D’Amato v. Beacon Communities, LLC and Treehouse Easthampton Housing, LLC

Allegation: Slip and fall causing personal injury: $57,886

Filed: 12/8/16

David Larivee v. Suffield Agawam CVS Inc.; Agawam CVS Realty, LLC; CVS Pharmacy Inc.; Caremark PHC, LLC; and Massachsetts CVS Pharmacy, LLC

Allegation: Negligence causing slip and fall resulting in personal injury: $300,000

Filed: 12/12/16

Hampshire Superior Court

Christian Donovan v. University of Massachusetts

Allegation: Plaintiff sustained serious injuries after falling from a ladder at UMass: $522,500

Filed: 12/2/16

Walter Otten a/k/a Walter Twohorses v. J.B. Hunt Transport Inc., C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc., and Phil Estevez

Allegation: Employment discrimination: $790,000

Filed: 12/8/12

David Brewer v. National Nonwoven Inc.

Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $13,240

Filed: 12/9/12