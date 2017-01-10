Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.
Franklin Superior Court
Joan Connors and Sean Connors v. Claude Borowsky, Pioneer Spine & Sports Physicians, Erik S. Rhodes, Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Michael DeBusk, Baystate Medical Center, Christopher J. Ladner, Greenfield Radiology Associates, Stephen H. Fox, and Baystate Medical Practices
Allegation: Medical malpractice: $2,082,250
Filed: 12/9/16
Hampden District Court
Cheryl Roda v. Staples Inc.
Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $24,999
Filed: 11/30/16
Hampden Superior Court
Arlene Lizak v. Aspen Dental and Patrick Dermesropian, DDS
Allegation: Medical malpractice, wrongful death: $75,000
Filed: 12/1/16
Timothy J. Jansen Jr., personal representative of the estate of Patricia Ann DiCarlo v. Richard B. Wait, MD
Allegation: Medical malpractice, wrongful death
Filed: 12/5/16
Renia Copeland v. Alert Ambulance Service Inc.
Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $200,000
Filed: 12/7/16
Olga Rodriguez v. Mount Holyoke Management, LLC and Cathedral Hill Housing Corp.
Allegation: Personal injury: $43,299.03
Filed: 12/7/16
Mary D’Amato v. Beacon Communities, LLC and Treehouse Easthampton Housing, LLC
Allegation: Slip and fall causing personal injury: $57,886
Filed: 12/8/16
David Larivee v. Suffield Agawam CVS Inc.; Agawam CVS Realty, LLC; CVS Pharmacy Inc.; Caremark PHC, LLC; and Massachsetts CVS Pharmacy, LLC
Allegation: Negligence causing slip and fall resulting in personal injury: $300,000
Filed: 12/12/16
Hampshire Superior Court
Christian Donovan v. University of Massachusetts
Allegation: Plaintiff sustained serious injuries after falling from a ladder at UMass: $522,500
Filed: 12/2/16
Walter Otten a/k/a Walter Twohorses v. J.B. Hunt Transport Inc., C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc., and Phil Estevez
Allegation: Employment discrimination: $790,000
Filed: 12/8/12
David Brewer v. National Nonwoven Inc.
Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $13,240
Filed: 12/9/12