Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.
CHICOPEE DISTRICT COURT
Broadcast Music Inc. v. Patti’s Four-Ten Lounge LLC
Allegation: Unpaid monies for services provided: $2,485
Filed: 12/9/16
George Cruz v. Regency Management and Development Co. Inc.
Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $24,000
Filed: 12/15/16
HAMPDEN DISTRICT COURT
Maria Campos v. D & F Food Service Inc.
Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $24,000
Filed: 12/16/16
Luis Serrano v. Holyoke Mall Co. LP, Pyramid Management Group LLC, and Geeleher Enterprises Inc.
Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $24,999
Filed: 12/16/16
HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT
Jo-Anne Ferris v. Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District, Stephen Presnal, and Kathleen Jorgensen
Allegation: Employment discrimination: $1 million Filed: 12/15/16
Mary Barcome and Mary-Zaida Lopez v. Anamisis LLC, Costas Anamisis, and Emanuel Anamisis
Allegation: Employment discrimination: $1.5 million
Filed: 12/15/16
Kayla Fontaine v. Anamisis LLC and Costas Anamisis
Allegation: Wage claims, including failure to pay minimum wage and failure to pay overtime: $1 million
Filed: 12/16/16
Paul Barkett v. Walgreens Family of Companies, Walgreen Eastern Co. Inc. and Walgreens of Massachusetts, LLC
Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $131,301.30
Filed: 12/17/16
Paul and Lisa Forrette v. Cumberland Farms Inc., Servuite Services Inc., and Paul Truehart d/b/a Truehart Paving and Construction Services
Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $1,250,000
Filed: 12/19/16
HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT COURT
Center Redevelopment Corp. v. Daniel A. Champagne and Sherrie L. Champagne
Allegation: Breach of contract and failure to pay amounts due under commercial and residential leases: $14,085
Filed: 1/5/17
Thomas J. Tear and Joanne M. Tear v. Eco Roofing LLC
Allegation: Incorrectly installed roof: $7,959.38
Filed: 1/6/17
HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT
Lidia Lech v. Dorothea Von Goeler, Baystate Medical Center Inc., Maria Diaz, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, Nicole Skorupski, Elizabeth Meaux, Julie Belle-Isle, Rosado Shantelle, Lynn Chase, Michael Ashe Jr., Patricia Murphy, John Doe 1 and 2
Allegation: Medical malpractice, infliction of emotional distress
Filed: 12/23/16
Joel J. Harder v. R & D Towing & Transport Inc. and Robert Bernier
Allegation: Negligence in operating a tow truck causing injury
Filed: 12/23/16
Joseph F. Dromboski v. Afterburner Inc. d/b/a Wings Over Amherst
Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence causing injury: $23,032.19
Filed: 12/29/16
WESTFIELD DISTRICT COURT
Linda Marino v. IKO Industries Inc.
Allegation: Breach of implied warranty, negligent misrepresentation involving installation of shingles: $10,400
Filed: 12/19/16