Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

CHICOPEE DISTRICT COURT

Broadcast Music Inc. v. Patti’s Four-Ten Lounge LLC

Allegation: Unpaid monies for services provided: $2,485

Filed: 12/9/16

George Cruz v. Regency Management and Development Co. Inc.

Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $24,000

Filed: 12/15/16

HAMPDEN DISTRICT COURT

Maria Campos v. D & F Food Service Inc.

Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $24,000

Filed: 12/16/16

Luis Serrano v. Holyoke Mall Co. LP, Pyramid Management Group LLC, and Geeleher Enterprises Inc.

Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $24,999

Filed: 12/16/16

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Jo-Anne Ferris v. Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District, Stephen Presnal, and Kathleen Jorgensen

Allegation: Employment discrimination: $1 million Filed: 12/15/16

Mary Barcome and Mary-Zaida Lopez v. Anamisis LLC, Costas Anamisis, and Emanuel Anamisis

Allegation: Employment discrimination: $1.5 million

Filed: 12/15/16

Kayla Fontaine v. Anamisis LLC and Costas Anamisis

Allegation: Wage claims, including failure to pay minimum wage and failure to pay overtime: $1 million

Filed: 12/16/16

Paul Barkett v. Walgreens Family of Companies, Walgreen Eastern Co. Inc. and Walgreens of Massachusetts, LLC

Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $131,301.30

Filed: 12/17/16

Paul and Lisa Forrette v. Cumberland Farms Inc., Servuite Services Inc., and Paul Truehart d/b/a Truehart Paving and Construction Services

Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $1,250,000

Filed: 12/19/16

HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT COURT

Center Redevelopment Corp. v. Daniel A. Champagne and Sherrie L. Champagne

Allegation: Breach of contract and failure to pay amounts due under commercial and residential leases: $14,085

Filed: 1/5/17

Thomas J. Tear and Joanne M. Tear v. Eco Roofing LLC

Allegation: Incorrectly installed roof: $7,959.38

Filed: 1/6/17

HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT

Lidia Lech v. Dorothea Von Goeler, Baystate Medical Center Inc., Maria Diaz, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, Nicole Skorupski, Elizabeth Meaux, Julie Belle-Isle, Rosado Shantelle, Lynn Chase, Michael Ashe Jr., Patricia Murphy, John Doe 1 and 2

Allegation: Medical malpractice, infliction of emotional distress

Filed: 12/23/16

Joel J. Harder v. R & D Towing & Transport Inc. and Robert Bernier

Allegation: Negligence in operating a tow truck causing injury

Filed: 12/23/16

Joseph F. Dromboski v. Afterburner Inc. d/b/a Wings Over Amherst

Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence causing injury: $23,032.19

Filed: 12/29/16

WESTFIELD DISTRICT COURT

Linda Marino v. IKO Industries Inc.

Allegation: Breach of implied warranty, negligent misrepresentation involving installation of shingles: $10,400

Filed: 12/19/16