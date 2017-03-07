Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.
CHICOPEE DISTRICT COURT
Timothy Shannon v. Pride Stores LLC
Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $24,999
Filed: 1/19/17
FRANKLIN DISTRICT COURT
Thomas Hodak v. Beau Geste XXV, LLC and Doubletree Suites by Hilton
Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $24,999
Filed: 2/1/17
FRANKLIN SUPERIOR COURT
Rexel Inc. d/b/a Capital Light & Supply Co. Inc. v. Atlantic Furniture Inc.
Allegation: Monies owed for services, labor, and materials: $33,496.66
Filed: 1/4/17
HAMPDEN DISTRICT COURT
Luis Hernandez v. Shoukat & Saeed Inc. and S & S Food Mart
Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $24,000
Filed: 1/20/17
Jerri Lynn Myrick v. Big Y Foods Inc.
Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $9,012.41
Filed: 1/23/17
HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT
Richard Aponte v. Crystal Brook Landscape Construction Inc.
Allegation: Negligence in construction of stairs causing injury: $46,800
Filed: 2/6/17
Joshua Lewis v. Hurley & David Inc.
Allegation: Employment discrimination: $25,000+
Filed: 2/7/17
Patrizia Politi v. Springfield Riverfront Development Corp., Springfield Riverfront Condominium Assoc., and the Hanover Insurance Group Inc.
Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury
Filed: 2/7/17
Ondrick Materials & Recycling, LLC v. Palmer Motorsports Park, LLC
Allegation: Monies owed for goods sold and delivered: $98,261.30
Filed: 2/8/17
William Roach v. Joseph Hamm d/b/a Hamm’s Welding & Trailers
Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $350,000
Filed: 2/8/17
HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT COURT
Evelyn Stankowski v. the Blue Rock Restaurant and Bar, LLC
Allegation: Non-payment of overtime wages: $1,240.37
Filed: 1/25/17
Sherwin-Williams Co. v. Paul Shepard d/b/a Gentlemen Painters
Allegation: Monies owed for goods sold and delivered: $6,638.18
Filed: 1/26/17
HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT
Jeffrey Zesiger, MD v. Cooley Dickinson Hospital and Cooley Dickinson Medical Group a/k/a Cooley Dickinson Practice Assoc.
Allegation: Breach of contract: $25,000+
Filed: 2/3/17
David Jackson and Elaine Stinson v. David Kaufman, MD; Fred Kim, MD; Phillip Kick, MD; Valley Medical Group, P.C.; and Urology Group of Western New England, P.C.
Allegation: Medical malpractice: $1,375,000
Filed: 2/6/17
HOLYOKE DISTRICT COURT
Ariana Garcia as mother and next friend of Ariana Garcia, a minor, v. Pyramid Management Group, LLC
Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $3,300
Filed: 1/20/17