Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

CHICOPEE DISTRICT COURT

Timothy Shannon v. Pride Stores LLC

Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $24,999

Filed: 1/19/17

FRANKLIN DISTRICT COURT

Thomas Hodak v. Beau Geste XXV, LLC and Doubletree Suites by Hilton

Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $24,999

Filed: 2/1/17

FRANKLIN SUPERIOR COURT

Rexel Inc. d/b/a Capital Light & Supply Co. Inc. v. Atlantic Furniture Inc.

Allegation: Monies owed for services, labor, and materials: $33,496.66

Filed: 1/4/17

HAMPDEN DISTRICT COURT

Luis Hernandez v. Shoukat & Saeed Inc. and S & S Food Mart

Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $24,000

Filed: 1/20/17

Jerri Lynn Myrick v. Big Y Foods Inc.

Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $9,012.41

Filed: 1/23/17

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Richard Aponte v. Crystal Brook Landscape Construction Inc.

Allegation: Negligence in construction of stairs causing injury: $46,800

Filed: 2/6/17

Joshua Lewis v. Hurley & David Inc.

Allegation: Employment discrimination: $25,000+

Filed: 2/7/17

Patrizia Politi v. Springfield Riverfront Development Corp., Springfield Riverfront Condominium Assoc., and the Hanover Insurance Group Inc.

Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury

Filed: 2/7/17

Ondrick Materials & Recycling, LLC v. Palmer Motorsports Park, LLC

Allegation: Monies owed for goods sold and delivered: $98,261.30

Filed: 2/8/17

William Roach v. Joseph Hamm d/b/a Hamm’s Welding & Trailers

Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $350,000

Filed: 2/8/17

HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT COURT

Evelyn Stankowski v. the Blue Rock Restaurant and Bar, LLC

Allegation: Non-payment of overtime wages: $1,240.37

Filed: 1/25/17

Sherwin-Williams Co. v. Paul Shepard d/b/a Gentlemen Painters

Allegation: Monies owed for goods sold and delivered: $6,638.18

Filed: 1/26/17

HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT

Jeffrey Zesiger, MD v. Cooley Dickinson Hospital and Cooley Dickinson Medical Group a/k/a Cooley Dickinson Practice Assoc.

Allegation: Breach of contract: $25,000+

Filed: 2/3/17

David Jackson and Elaine Stinson v. David Kaufman, MD; Fred Kim, MD; Phillip Kick, MD; Valley Medical Group, P.C.; and Urology Group of Western New England, P.C.

Allegation: Medical malpractice: $1,375,000

Filed: 2/6/17

HOLYOKE DISTRICT COURT

Ariana Garcia as mother and next friend of Ariana Garcia, a minor, v. Pyramid Management Group, LLC

Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $3,300

Filed: 1/20/17