Court Dockets

CHICOPEE DISTRICT COURT

Annaka McLeod p/p/a Diane Garrison v. Dolores Johnson and First Student Inc.

Allegation: Collision of bus and car causing injury: $3,776

Filed: 3/2/17

HAMPDEN DISTRICT COURT

ICC Trucking Inc. v. American Environmental Demolition, LLC

Allegation: Breach of contract: $16,875

Filed: 2/6/17

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Debra L. Chistolini, personal representative of the estate of Shirley Hilma Morin v. Abou-Kacem Sekkal, M.D. and Holyoke Medical Corp.

Allegation: Medical malpractice, wrongful death: $2,040,000

Filed: 2/21/17

Bernadine Smith v. Holyoke Medical Center

Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $3,145,000

Filed: 2/23/17

Arett Sales Corp. v. Westfield Farm and Home Inc.

Allegation: Breach of contract and unjust enrichment: $458,422.06

Filed: 2/27/17

Mely Un Lu Cheng v. Dr. Syed Asad Rizvi and AmSurg MDSINE Anesthesia LLC

Allegation: Medical malpractice: $900,000

Filed: 3/2/17

Albert Larriu v. Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Transportation

Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence causing personal injury: $28,932.88

Filed: 3/6/17

Cory Langlais, Riley Langlais (minor), and Emry Langlais (minor) v. Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and Eastern General Contractors Inc.

Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $15 million

Filed: 3/6/17

HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT COURT

Allyson Leskovic v. Paul & Elizabeth’s Inc.

Allegation: Non-payment of wages and non-payment of minimum wage: $3,800

Filed: 3/2/17

HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT

Patrick Buchanan and Todd Dodge v. Town of Greenfield

Allegation: Employment discrimination:

Filed: 2/23/17

Steven Mastalerz v. Charles A. Mick, M.D., et al

Allegation: Medical malpractice

Filed: 3/2/17

HOLYOKE DISTRICT COURT

Lizbeth Robles v. Jessica M. Daly and Falcon Auto Sales Inc.

Allegation: Motor-vehicle injury: $5,258.02

Filed: 2/17/17

Brooke Ann Stable a/k/a Brooke Ann Hammersmith v. Dollar Tree Stores Inc. and Brixmor Exchange Property owner, IV LLC

Allegation: Negligence causing trip and fall: $4,741.67+

Filed: 2/27/17