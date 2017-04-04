Court Dockets

CHICOPEE DISTRICT COURT
Annaka McLeod p/p/a Diane Garrison v. Dolores Johnson and First Student Inc.
Allegation: Collision of bus and car causing injury: $3,776
Filed: 3/2/17
HAMPDEN DISTRICT COURT
ICC Trucking Inc. v. American Environmental Demolition, LLC
Allegation: Breach of contract: $16,875
Filed: 2/6/17
HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT
Debra L. Chistolini, personal representative of the estate of Shirley Hilma Morin v. Abou-Kacem Sekkal, M.D. and Holyoke Medical Corp.
Allegation: Medical malpractice, wrongful death: $2,040,000
Filed: 2/21/17
Bernadine Smith v. Holyoke Medical Center
Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $3,145,000
Filed: 2/23/17
Arett Sales Corp. v. Westfield Farm and Home Inc.
Allegation: Breach of contract and unjust enrichment: $458,422.06
Filed: 2/27/17
Mely Un Lu Cheng v. Dr. Syed Asad Rizvi and AmSurg MDSINE Anesthesia LLC
Allegation: Medical malpractice: $900,000
Filed: 3/2/17
Albert Larriu v. Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Transportation
Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence causing personal injury: $28,932.88
Filed: 3/6/17
Cory Langlais, Riley Langlais (minor), and Emry Langlais (minor) v. Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and Eastern General Contractors Inc.
Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $15 million
Filed: 3/6/17
HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT COURT
Allyson Leskovic v. Paul & Elizabeth’s Inc.
Allegation: Non-payment of wages and non-payment of minimum wage: $3,800
Filed: 3/2/17
HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT
Patrick Buchanan and Todd Dodge v. Town of Greenfield
Allegation: Employment discrimination:
Filed: 2/23/17
Steven Mastalerz v. Charles A. Mick, M.D., et al
Allegation: Medical malpractice
Filed: 3/2/17
HOLYOKE DISTRICT COURT
Lizbeth Robles v. Jessica M. Daly and Falcon Auto Sales Inc.
Allegation: Motor-vehicle injury: $5,258.02
Filed: 2/17/17
Brooke Ann Stable a/k/a Brooke Ann Hammersmith v. Dollar Tree Stores Inc. and Brixmor Exchange Property owner, IV LLC
Allegation: Negligence causing trip and fall: $4,741.67+
Filed: 2/27/17