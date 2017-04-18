Court Dockets

A summary of recent court filings in Western Massachusetts April 17, 2017

HAMPDEN DISTRICT COURT

Fisher Auto Parts Inc. v. Brakes Plus Inc. and Linda Ronen

Allegation: Monies owed for goods and services rendered pursuant to written contract: $7,100.96

Filed: 2/17/17

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Doris Baggige v. RRI II LLC d/b/a Red Roof Inn a/k/a Red Roof Plus Inc.

Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury

Filed: 3/8/17

J. Peter Bouvier v. John J. Papale

Allegation: Breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and accounting: $200,000+

Filed: 3/8/17

Lovelle Thomas v. Shree Ram Inc.

Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $31,669.62

Filed: 3/9/17

George Ouellette v. Linda M. Trolio and Baystate Noble Hospital Corp.

Allegation: Malpractice: $115,000

Filed: 3/10/17

Michael Emerson v. Asphalt Paving & Maintenance Inc.

Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $70,442.38

Filed: 3/16/17

Ryder Truck Rental Inc. v. d/b/a Ryder Transportation Services v. DGM & GMP Inc. f/k/a Martin White Glove Delivery Inc. and HMS Van Lines Inc.

Allegation: Breach of contract: $191,626.47

Filed: 3/16/17

Alton E. Gleason Co. Inc. v. Rabecki Excavating and 66 Holyoke LLC

Allegation: Monies owed for services, labor, and materials: $41,068.05

Filed: 3/20/17

HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT COURT

Michael Aquadro d/b/a Aquadro Farms, LLC v. Louthier Routhier

Allegation: Negligent repair of two hydraulic cylinders: $3,490

Filed: 3/8/17

HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT

Michael Adair v. Birch Hill, LLC

Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $35,701

Filed: 3/8/17

Pioneer Valley Concrete Services Inc. v. Berkshire Hills Music Academy

Allegation: Monies owed for services, labor, and materials: $47,701

Filed: 3/17/17

Phillip Hurteau and Cinda Hurteau v. Alfred M. Roy & Sons Construction Inc.

Allegation: Negligence in stairway construction causing injury: $172,339

Filed: 3/23/17

FRANKLIN SUPERIOR COURT

Michael A. Ward as personal representative for the estate of Marion E. Ward v. Berkshire Healthcare Systems Inc. d/b/a Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility, Jody Rattigan d/b/a Serenity Homecare and Terry Eaklor

Allegation: Wrongful death

Filed: 3/16/17

WESTFIELD DISTRICT COURT

Industrial Handling Systems Inc. v. Raynor Door Sales and People’s United Bank

Allegation: Monies owed for goods and services sold and delivered: $13,500

Filed: 3/9/17