Court Dockets

A summary of recent court filings in Western Massachusetts April 17, 2017
HAMPDEN DISTRICT COURT
Fisher Auto Parts Inc. v. Brakes Plus Inc. and Linda Ronen
Allegation: Monies owed for goods and services rendered pursuant to written contract: $7,100.96
Filed: 2/17/17
HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT
Doris Baggige v. RRI II LLC d/b/a Red Roof Inn a/k/a Red Roof Plus Inc.
Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury
Filed: 3/8/17
J. Peter Bouvier v. John J. Papale
Allegation: Breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and accounting: $200,000+
Filed: 3/8/17
Lovelle Thomas v. Shree Ram Inc.
Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $31,669.62
Filed: 3/9/17
George Ouellette v. Linda M. Trolio and Baystate Noble Hospital Corp.
Allegation: Malpractice: $115,000
Filed: 3/10/17
Michael Emerson v. Asphalt Paving & Maintenance Inc.
Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $70,442.38
Filed: 3/16/17
Ryder Truck Rental Inc. v. d/b/a Ryder Transportation Services v. DGM & GMP Inc. f/k/a Martin White Glove Delivery Inc. and HMS Van Lines Inc.
Allegation: Breach of contract: $191,626.47
Filed: 3/16/17
Alton E. Gleason Co. Inc. v. Rabecki Excavating and 66 Holyoke LLC
Allegation: Monies owed for services, labor, and materials: $41,068.05
Filed: 3/20/17
HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT COURT
Michael Aquadro d/b/a Aquadro Farms, LLC v. Louthier Routhier
Allegation: Negligent repair of two hydraulic cylinders: $3,490
Filed: 3/8/17
HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT
Michael Adair v. Birch Hill, LLC
Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $35,701
Filed: 3/8/17
Pioneer Valley Concrete Services Inc. v. Berkshire Hills Music Academy
Allegation: Monies owed for services, labor, and materials: $47,701
Filed: 3/17/17
Phillip Hurteau and Cinda Hurteau v. Alfred M. Roy & Sons Construction Inc.
Allegation: Negligence in stairway construction causing injury: $172,339
Filed: 3/23/17
FRANKLIN SUPERIOR COURT
Michael A. Ward as personal representative for the estate of Marion E. Ward v. Berkshire Healthcare Systems Inc. d/b/a Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility, Jody Rattigan d/b/a Serenity Homecare and Terry Eaklor
Allegation: Wrongful death
Filed: 3/16/17
WESTFIELD DISTRICT COURT
Industrial Handling Systems Inc. v. Raynor Door Sales and People’s United Bank
Allegation: Monies owed for goods and services sold and delivered: $13,500
Filed: 3/9/17