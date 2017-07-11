Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

CHICOPEE DISTRICT COURT

John Siedel v. Guiseppe Scuderi, individually and as trustee of Scuderi Realty Trust, and Scuderi Realty Trust

Allegation: Negligence causing injury: $720.05

Filed: 5/31/17

HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT COURT

Roberta Joy Bergins v. City of Northampton

Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury

Filed: 4/13/17

John Southergill v. Sovereign Builders Inc. and Todd Cellura

Allegation: Non-payment of wages, non-payment of overtime wages, and retailiation for engagingin protected activity under the Wage Act: $25,000

Filed: 4/19/17

Nyrva Germain v. Stop & Shop Supermarket Co., LLC and Edens Limited Partnership

Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $5,711.23

Filed: 4/27/17

HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT

Susan Foster, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated v. Four County West Inc. d/b/a Griswold Home Care and Kirby Detmers

Allegation: Money owed for services, labor, and materials: $25,000+

Filed: 6/19/17

HD Supply Waterworks, Ltd. v. GML Construction Inc. and Berkshire Hills Music Academy Inc.

Allegation: Money owed for materials supplied: $11,137.38

Filed: 6/21/17

HOLYOKE DISTRICT COURT

Noella Santos v. the Stop & Shop Co.

Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $14,731.20

Filed: 5/11/17

Lisa Stone v. T.J. Maxx Inc.

Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $13,324

Filed: 6/14/17

PALMER DISTRICT COURT

D & S Linen d/b/a Aladco Linen Services v. Wilbraham, LLC d/b/a Wilbraham Motel

Allegation: Money owed for rental of garments and liquidated damages: $21,293.02

Filed: 6/6/17

WESTFIELD DISTRICT COURT

Connecticut Valley Artesian Well Co. Inc. v. Devine Construction Inc.

Allegation: Money owed for labor and materials: $7,749.79

Filed: 5/31/17

Barbara A. Plumadore v. Chase Quinn d/b/a Slipenhalo Tattoo

Allegation: Cellulitis surrounding tattoo: $24,999

Filed: 6/8/17