Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.
CHICOPEE DISTRICT COURT
John Siedel v. Guiseppe Scuderi, individually and as trustee of Scuderi Realty Trust, and Scuderi Realty Trust
Allegation: Negligence causing injury: $720.05
Filed: 5/31/17
HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT COURT
Roberta Joy Bergins v. City of Northampton
Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury
Filed: 4/13/17
John Southergill v. Sovereign Builders Inc. and Todd Cellura
Allegation: Non-payment of wages, non-payment of overtime wages, and retailiation for engagingin protected activity under the Wage Act: $25,000
Filed: 4/19/17
Nyrva Germain v. Stop & Shop Supermarket Co., LLC and Edens Limited Partnership
Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $5,711.23
Filed: 4/27/17
HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT
Susan Foster, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated v. Four County West Inc. d/b/a Griswold Home Care and Kirby Detmers
Allegation: Money owed for services, labor, and materials: $25,000+
Filed: 6/19/17
HD Supply Waterworks, Ltd. v. GML Construction Inc. and Berkshire Hills Music Academy Inc.
Allegation: Money owed for materials supplied: $11,137.38
Filed: 6/21/17
HOLYOKE DISTRICT COURT
Noella Santos v. the Stop & Shop Co.
Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $14,731.20
Filed: 5/11/17
Lisa Stone v. T.J. Maxx Inc.
Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $13,324
Filed: 6/14/17
PALMER DISTRICT COURT
D & S Linen d/b/a Aladco Linen Services v. Wilbraham, LLC d/b/a Wilbraham Motel
Allegation: Money owed for rental of garments and liquidated damages: $21,293.02
Filed: 6/6/17
WESTFIELD DISTRICT COURT
Connecticut Valley Artesian Well Co. Inc. v. Devine Construction Inc.
Allegation: Money owed for labor and materials: $7,749.79
Filed: 5/31/17
Barbara A. Plumadore v. Chase Quinn d/b/a Slipenhalo Tattoo
Allegation: Cellulitis surrounding tattoo: $24,999
Filed: 6/8/17