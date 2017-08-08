Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

FRANKLIN SUPERIOR COURT

Jonathan Reichert and Elizabeth Reichert v. Trustees of Deerfield Academy

Allegation: Breach of contract, misrepresentation, negligent infliction of emotional distress: $57,000

Filed: 6/20/17

HAMPDEN DISTRICT COURT

Pasqualina Forte v. NiSource Inc. d/b/a Columbia Gas of Massachusetts and R.H. White Construction Co. Inc.

Allegation: Negligence causing injury: $11,835

Filed: 6/24/17

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Mildred William v. City of Springfield

Allegation: Negligence causing injury: $25,000

Filed: 7/6/17

Linda S. Gorham and William Gorham v. Maple Garage Inc. d/b/a Maple Tire Center

Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence causing injury: $35,173.46

Filed: 7/6/17

Ronald Anderson v. Jewell Tire Retreading Inc.

Allegation: Negligence, product liability; retreaded tire exploded due to mechanical failure, causing injury: $412,000

Filed: 7/13/17

HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT COURT

Jeffrey Hagen v. Hilltown Community Health Centers Inc.

Allegation: Breach of contract, failure to pay wages: $12,000

Filed: 6/27/17

Wanda Deitner v. John Doe and Target Corp.

Allegation: Negligence, slip and fall causing injury: $3,751.30

Filed: 6/29/17

HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT

Jennifer Lee Gilbert v. Allard’s Farm

Allegation: Negligence causing injury when plaintiff fell off rope swing affixed to tree: $108,953.56

Filed: 6/27/17

PALMER DISTRICT COURT

Philip H. Shaw Jr. and Ursula W. Gibb as trustee of the S. William Whyte Trust v. Wilbraham Pizza & Restaurant, LLC and Shahriar Allahyari

Allegation: Money owed pursuant to a personal guaranty: $23,113.12

Filed: 7/17/17