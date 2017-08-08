Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.
FRANKLIN SUPERIOR COURT
Jonathan Reichert and Elizabeth Reichert v. Trustees of Deerfield Academy
Allegation: Breach of contract, misrepresentation, negligent infliction of emotional distress: $57,000
Filed: 6/20/17
HAMPDEN DISTRICT COURT
Pasqualina Forte v. NiSource Inc. d/b/a Columbia Gas of Massachusetts and R.H. White Construction Co. Inc.
Allegation: Negligence causing injury: $11,835
Filed: 6/24/17
HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT
Mildred William v. City of Springfield
Allegation: Negligence causing injury: $25,000
Filed: 7/6/17
Linda S. Gorham and William Gorham v. Maple Garage Inc. d/b/a Maple Tire Center
Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence causing injury: $35,173.46
Filed: 7/6/17
Ronald Anderson v. Jewell Tire Retreading Inc.
Allegation: Negligence, product liability; retreaded tire exploded due to mechanical failure, causing injury: $412,000
Filed: 7/13/17
HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT COURT
Jeffrey Hagen v. Hilltown Community Health Centers Inc.
Allegation: Breach of contract, failure to pay wages: $12,000
Filed: 6/27/17
Wanda Deitner v. John Doe and Target Corp.
Allegation: Negligence, slip and fall causing injury: $3,751.30
Filed: 6/29/17
HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT
Jennifer Lee Gilbert v. Allard’s Farm
Allegation: Negligence causing injury when plaintiff fell off rope swing affixed to tree: $108,953.56
Filed: 6/27/17
PALMER DISTRICT COURT
Philip H. Shaw Jr. and Ursula W. Gibb as trustee of the S. William Whyte Trust v. Wilbraham Pizza & Restaurant, LLC and Shahriar Allahyari
Allegation: Money owed pursuant to a personal guaranty: $23,113.12
Filed: 7/17/17