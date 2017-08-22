Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

CHICOPEE DISTRICT COURT

D & S Linen Services Inc. d/b/a Aladco Linen Services v. Vidhy Adharmitta a/k/a Vid Mitta d/b/a Quality Inn Chicopee

Allegation: Money owed for rental of garments: $11,792.22

Filed: 7/19/17

HAMPDEN DISTRICT COURT

Jason Jackson v. Royal Administrative Services Inc. and Goodwill Enterprises Inc. d/b/a Dedham Auto Mall

Allegation: Breach of contract; plaintiff was sold unfair warranty policy: $12,500

Filed: 7/7/17

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Johnathan Cavallo v. Granby Public Schools, Sheryl Stanton, Jennifer Curran, Emre Evren, Deanne Payne-Rokowski, Marie McCourt, and Town of Granby

Allegation: Breach of employment contract, failure to pay wages, accrued vacation time, and accrued sick time: $90,000

Filed: 7/13/17

McLeod, LLC v. Excellence Auto Exchange Inc., Excellence Auto Exchange, and Rodney O. Maye

Allegation: Money owed for goods sold and delivered: $14,500

Filed: 7/20/17

Wilfredo Cosme v. Pentecostal Christian Church Inc.

Allegation: Negligent placing of scaffolding causing injury: $100,000

Filed: 7/21/17

Frederick M. Mancini v. Toys R Us Inc.

Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $38,018.52

Filed: 7/21/17

HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT COURT

Amy Davis v. Off the Map Inc. and Gabe Ripley, Steve Sanderson, and Jason Foster individually

Allegation: Failure to pay wages: $6,000

Filed: 7/5/17

HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT

Jesse and Elizabeth Israel v. Fontaine Brothers Inc.

Allegation: Negligence causing injury when plaintiff fell 38 feet on job site: $600,000

Filed: 7/24/17

HOLYOKE DISTRICT COURT

Kristina Daisy v. Sinan A. Masih, DMD and Holyoke Mall Dental Health Center

Allegation: Negligence causing dental injury: $11,600

Filed: 7/21/17