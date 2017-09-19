Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

HAMPDEN DISTRICT COURT

Evadney Jumpp v. High Ridge Real Estate, LLC

Allegation: Negligence causing injury: $2,261.88

Filed: 8/21/17

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Charles Dodge and Candice Dodge v. Baystate Health Inc.; Michael Dunkerley, M.D.; Amanda Shorette, M.D.; Eleanor Winston, M.D.; and Ziv Corber, M.D.

Allegation: Medical malpractice: $22,000

Filed: 8/10/17

Douglas Knoechelmann and Trina Knoechelmann v. Baystate Health Inc.; John Wang, M.D.; Amanda Shorette, M.D.; Thomas Chin, M.D.; and Brian O’Connell, M.D.

Allegation: Medical malpractice: $30,000

Filed: 8/10/17

Debra Smethurst, individually and as personal representative of the estate of Kris Smethurst v. Richard Wait, M.D., Baystate Medical Center, and Baystate Surgical Associates

Allegation: Medical malpractice, wrongful death: $40,000+

Filed: 8/11/17

Brian Beloncik v. Bruce M. Goldstein, M.D.; Northampton Dermatology Associates, P.C.; Glenn P. Genest, M.D.; and New England Dermatology, P.C.

Allegation: Medical malpractice: $25,000+

Filed: 8/14/17

Catherine Brantley v. Price Rite a/k/a PRRC Inc.

Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $39,694

Filed: 8/14/17

Margaret Richardson v. Walmart Stores East, LP

Allegation: Employment discrimination: $250,000

Filed: 8/14/17

Arthur J. Hurley Co. Inc. v. Amps Electrical Inc., Waste Management Disposal Services of Massachusetts Inc., and Southern Sky Renewable Energy Chicopee, LLC

Allegation: Construction dispute: $38,690.45

Filed: 8/15/17

Joseph B. Collins, trustee in bankruptcy of Donald J. Wheeler v. Thomas Richard Canto, M.D. and Baystate Wing Hospital

Allegation: Malpractice: $1,000,000

Filed: 8/16/17

HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT

Historic Round Hill Summit, LLC v. TP Daley Insurance Agency Inc.

Allegation: Negligence re: insurance policy: $3,063,448

Filed: 8/15/17