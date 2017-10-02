Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.
CHICOPEE DISTRICT COURT
Orange Park Management, LLC v. Arch Properties, LLC
Allegation: Failure to return $8,000 and accrued interest according to contract: $8,000+
Filed: 8/17/17
U.S. Foods Inc. as successor in interest of Cara Donna v. OZKA, LLC d/b/a Maggio’s Pizza
Allegation: To enforce credit application, for food goods sold and delivered, unjust enrichment, and account annexed: $6,344.81
Filed: 8/29/17
HAMPDEN DISTRICT COURT
Geraldine Talbot v. Five Below Inc.
Allegation: Negligence, slip and fall causing injury: $6,816.04
Filed: 9/5/17
Liani Zabik v. Springfield Area Transit Co. Inc.
Allegation: Negligence of bus driver causing injury: $6,216
Filed: 9/11/17
HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT
BP Environmental Services Inc. v. Allen Burke Construction, LLC
Allegation: Money owed for delivery and removal of storage containers: $29,865
Filed: 8/21/17
Angel Vazquez, personal representative of the estate of Vilma Vazquez v. Daniel Engelman, M.D. and Baystate Health Inc.
Allegation: Wrongful death, failure to properly treat infection: $25,000+
Filed: 8/25/17
Peter Yaffe v. LMERG Inc. d/b/a Homewatch Caregivers and Lori Mgrdichian
Allegation: Breach of employment contract: $56,448
Filed: 8/28/17
White Glove Caterers Inc. d/b/a Partners Restaurant v. Western Massachusetts Electric Co.
Allegation: Negligence causing injury and property damage: $250,000
Filed: 8/31/17
Colin Drury v. Town of East Longmeadow
Allegation: Employment contract and wage violations: $70,000
Filed: 9/1/17
HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT COURT
Jean Bess v. Ricky C. Hoy, United Parcel Service Inc., and Liberty Mutual Insurance Co.
Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence causing injury: $20,111.28
Filed: 8/30/17