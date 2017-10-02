Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

CHICOPEE DISTRICT COURT

Orange Park Management, LLC v. Arch Properties, LLC

Allegation: Failure to return $8,000 and accrued interest according to contract: $8,000+

Filed: 8/17/17

U.S. Foods Inc. as successor in interest of Cara Donna v. OZKA, LLC d/b/a Maggio’s Pizza

Allegation: To enforce credit application, for food goods sold and delivered, unjust enrichment, and account annexed: $6,344.81

Filed: 8/29/17

HAMPDEN DISTRICT COURT

Geraldine Talbot v. Five Below Inc.

Allegation: Negligence, slip and fall causing injury: $6,816.04

Filed: 9/5/17

Liani Zabik v. Springfield Area Transit Co. Inc.

Allegation: Negligence of bus driver causing injury: $6,216

Filed: 9/11/17

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

BP Environmental Services Inc. v. Allen Burke Construction, LLC

Allegation: Money owed for delivery and removal of storage containers: $29,865

Filed: 8/21/17

Angel Vazquez, personal representative of the estate of Vilma Vazquez v. Daniel Engelman, M.D. and Baystate Health Inc.

Allegation: Wrongful death, failure to properly treat infection: $25,000+

Filed: 8/25/17

Peter Yaffe v. LMERG Inc. d/b/a Homewatch Caregivers and Lori Mgrdichian

Allegation: Breach of employment contract: $56,448

Filed: 8/28/17

White Glove Caterers Inc. d/b/a Partners Restaurant v. Western Massachusetts Electric Co.

Allegation: Negligence causing injury and property damage: $250,000

Filed: 8/31/17

Colin Drury v. Town of East Longmeadow

Allegation: Employment contract and wage violations: $70,000

Filed: 9/1/17

HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT COURT

Jean Bess v. Ricky C. Hoy, United Parcel Service Inc., and Liberty Mutual Insurance Co.

Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence causing injury: $20,111.28

Filed: 8/30/17